Jamie Dornan recently told a fascinating tale on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that highlighted how email scams can affect even the wealthiest people in Hollywood. Dornan recounted a story about how Eddie Redmayne's email was hacked, leading to the dissemination of a phishing message demanding money from all of his contacts. However, Warren Beatty was the one who came out to help Redmayne.

Eddie Redmayne recalls Warren Beatty offering him help

On Tuesday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, the actor from The Good Nurse talked about how he had fallen victim to an internet fraud. Redmayne said, "I was actually in New York then and had had a big night the night before. And I turned on my phone and I listened to this voicemail.”

He then remembered turning to his wife, Hannah Bagshawe, and informing her that he had received a voicemail from Warren Beatty asking how he was doing and if he needed any money. Beatty had been worried for the well-being of his fellow Oscar winner following what Redmayne described as a very persuasive email saying that I was stuck and needed money or help.

Redmayne added, "I was sort of hungover and trying to make sense of this thing." Years later, Redmayne is still very grateful for the kindness shown to him by his fellow Oscar winner. Redmayne continued that Warren was the only person kind enough to help bail him out. He added, "However, that man still holds a special place in my heart."

What is Eddie Redmayne's next project?

Eddie Redmayne, who hasn't appeared on television properly in more than ten years, will play Jackal in the TV series The Day of the Jackal. The Day of the Jackal, Frederick Forsythe's spy novel, was published in 1971.

It centers on a hired assassin named The Jackal, who is tasked with assassinating Charles de Gaulle, the president of France. The assassin faces off against French and English detectives throughout the novel as they attempt to foil both him and the terrorists who hired him.

