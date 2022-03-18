Holi 2022: When Nick Jonas celebrated his first 'festival of colours' with Priyanka Chopra in India

In 2020, Nick Jonas spent his first Holi in India with his wife Priyanka Chopra, and it was a colourful, fun-filled occasion. The pair had a great time painting the town with different colours while attending Priyanka's close friend Isha Ambani's Holi celebration. According to reports, Priyanka and Nick's Holi festivities started early last year and were stretched out over many days as the couple celebrated with their pals on several dates.

Following Isha Ambani's Holi celebration, Priyanka and Nick also enjoyed the festival of colours with socialite Natasha Poonawalla. Interestingly, pictures from Priyanka and Nick's Holi extravaganza in 2020 made news as social media was flooded with images of them splashing their painted faces and having a great time. While we are still waiting for the duo's 2022 Holi pictures, let's take a look back at Nick's first Holi in India with our Desi girl Priyanka Chopra.

The throwback shot, taken during Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Holi 2020 weekend vacation in Pune, features the couple, fully painted in colours, posing like goofy kids. Priyanka, who shared the photo, also wrote about Nick's first Holi and captioned her post, "We have already been living in color over the past few days. Literally. Nick's first Holi was made so special being home. May everyone celebrating have a very happy and safe Holi."

However, Nick too took to his Instagram and posted fun Holi snaps and videos with Priyanka and other Bollywood celebrities. He wrote along with the pictures, "My first Holi! (Five days early) So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India."

Meanwhile, in other news, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently welcomed their first baby together via surrogacy and announced the same on social media in late January. As per PEOPLE, it was reported that the couple had been planning for a baby for a while and their investment in the lavish Encino, Los Angeles home was a part of this planning as they hoped to welcome their baby in a home that provided enough space and greenery for the little one.

