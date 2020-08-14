Holland Taylor praises Legally Blonde co star Reese Witherspoon as she looks back at the iconic film

In a recent interview with Vulture, Holland Taylor looked back at her exceptional film Legally Blonde, her current lifestyle with girlfriend Sarah Paulson and more. Scroll down to read more.

Legally Blonde star Holland Taylor looked back on her remarkable career, as well as her relationship with The American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson. The 77-year-old actress spoke out in an interview with Vulture and disclosed details about quarantining with girlfriend Paulson: “Sarah has a house about five minutes from me. So we spent the long weekend up at her house, and I’m by myself here for two days, and we spend one day together here. So we go back and forth. So it’s good for me because I’m older, and I’ve been so independent all my life, so it works out well.”

She reflected on her iconic film Legally Blonde and said: “It’s a very clever idea and a really charming entry into the area of women’s rights and the perception of women in our society. And Reese [Witherspoon] is just remarkable. She’s one of our marvellous actresses who has brought a number of roles that will be indelible culturally, and this is one of them. And it was just a classic case of playing a professional person who had a real resonance with the audience. And her saying that one line, now I don’t even remember what it was — ‘If you’re going to let one stupid son of a bitch ruin your life…’”

Holland also acknowledged her privilege as a white female actor: “And it’s a real privilege and it’s a real gift from good fortune to live an actor’s life because it’s a highly privileged life. You have a lot of time off. You have a very changeable life. You have a life filled with not only the variety of your activity but the variety of all the people that you’re thrown in the company of and the different places that you go. I think it’s a matchless life. And I’ve had a long, long, long career that has taken me far and wide and has brought so many remarkable people.”

