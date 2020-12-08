Hollywood actor Jeremy Irons to work with Singer Lady Gaga in Gucci

Actor Jeremy Irons will join singer-actress Lady Gaga in the upcoming Ridley Scott directorial, Gucci.

The true-crime drama with focus on crime is based on the book "The House Of Gucci: A Sensational Story Of Murder, Madness, Glamour, And Greed", reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The film will focus on the murder of fashion trailblazer Maurizio Gucci, with Gaga playing Patrizia Reggiani, Gucci's former wife who was convicted of orchestrating his death after discovering he had an affair.

Actors Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jack Huston and Reeve Carney are also in talks for roles in the film.

If the deal comes through, Driver will star as Maurizio Gucci, while Irons will play Maurizio's father, Rodolfo Gucci.

Roberto Bentivegna has penned the screenplay for the feature, which will be produced by Ridley and Giannina Scott as well as Kevin Walsh. It is slated to release on November 24, 2021.

Previously, Irons earned an Emmy nomination for his work in the acclaimed series "Watchmen" He is currently working on "Munich".

Also Read: Lady Gaga's MTV VMAs looks were all about her masks: ALL the times she changed her mask to match her outfit

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×