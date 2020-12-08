  1. Home
Hollywood actor Jeremy Irons to work with Singer Lady Gaga in Gucci

Actor Jeremy Irons will join singer-actress Lady Gaga in the upcoming Ridley Scott directorial, Gucci.
11325 reads Mumbai Updated: December 8, 2020 05:51 pm
Hollywood actor Jeremy Irons to work with Singer Lady Gaga in GucciHollywood actor Jeremy Irons to work with Singer Lady Gaga in Gucci
The true-crime drama with focus on crime is based on the book "The House Of Gucci: A Sensational Story Of Murder, Madness, Glamour, And Greed", reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The film will focus on the murder of fashion trailblazer Maurizio Gucci, with Gaga playing Patrizia Reggiani, Gucci's former wife who was convicted of orchestrating his death after discovering he had an affair.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Actors Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jack Huston and Reeve Carney are also in talks for roles in the film.

If the deal comes through, Driver will star as Maurizio Gucci, while Irons will play Maurizio's father, Rodolfo Gucci.

Roberto Bentivegna has penned the screenplay for the feature, which will be produced by Ridley and Giannina Scott as well as Kevin Walsh. It is slated to release on November 24, 2021.

Previously, Irons earned an Emmy nomination for his work in the acclaimed series "Watchmen" He is currently working on "Munich".

Credits :IANSGetty images

