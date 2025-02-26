Hollywood Big Names Joe Russo, Lucy Lawless, and Others Pay Tribute to Roberto Orci, Star Trek Producer Who Died at 51

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Roberto Orci was one of the most appreciated screenwriters as well as producers in Hollywood. All of the film industry was shocked and sad to hear that the talented soul was no more.

As per Deadline, Roberto Orci passed away at the age of 51 after a long battle with kidney disease.

Hearing the news about Roberto Orci’s death, Joe Russo took to X and stated, “My first boss in Hollywood said the script for Star Trek was the best he’d ever read—and he wasn’t kidding.” The director of Avengers: Infinity War also added that the late screenwriter held generational talent, and he believes that he could have brought some more great works in the future.

Lucy Lawless, who is widely known for her role in Xena: Warrior Princess, took to social media as well, stating, “Desperately sorry to hear of Bob’s passing. A beautiful, sweet man and outrageously talented. I send my heartfelt condolences to all the many people who loved him.”

Joining the name was Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, who stated that he enjoyed Orci’s work.

Meanwhile, Juan Carlos Coto, who is known to be the producer of From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series and 9-1-1, expressed that the Hollywood film industry had lost a great talent.

Trevor Munson, the co-creator of Moonlight, too shared on X that the late producer had recently signed to direct a “western based on the life of Joaquin Murrieta.” He also expressed that it would have been great to see his work on screen.

Other names who paid tribute to Orci were Timothy Dowling, the writer of This Means War and Just Go with It, as well as Zack Stentz, who has penned outings such as Fringe and more.