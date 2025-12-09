Hollywood Drops 4 New Films This Week: Ella McCay, Silent Night, Deadly Night, Goodbye June, and Atropia!

As December is now underway, film buffs can now look forward to four new Hollywood releases arriving in theaters across the world. From Christmas family drama, war satire to comedy-drama, and slasher film, this week releases will bring a mix of genres for global audiences.

Goodbye June (UK theatrical release)

Cast: Kate Winslet, Toni Collette, Helen Mirren, Timothy Spall, Johnny Flynn

Director: Kate Winslet

Language: English

Genre: Christmas family drama

Release date: December 12

The film unfolds over Christmas as four siblings return home to be with their ailing mother, leaving them to confront tensions and unresolved heartache. As the holiday season magnifies both past wounds and enduring bonds, everyone faces a personal reckoning with grief, forgiveness, and the meaning of family.

Ella McCay (USA and India theatrical release)

Cast: Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Lowden, Ayo Edebiri, Woody Harrelson

Director: James L. Brooks

Language: English

Genre: Comedy-drama

Release date: December 12

During the pivotal year of 2008, a lieutenant governor juggles family turmoil and rising responsibilities after her mentor, the state’s veteran governor, is tapped for a cabinet role in the incoming Obama administration. With power shifting overnight, she faces the challenge of stepping into his role.

Atropia (Limited theatrical release in US, Australia, and New Zealand)

Cast: Alia Shawkat, Callum Turner, Zahra Alzubaidi, Tony Shawkat, Jane Levy, Chloë Sevigny

Director: Hailey Gates

Language: English

Genre: War satire

Release date: December 12

The film follows an aspiring actress who takes an unusual job at a military role-playing facility, where she is hired to embody civilians from a fictional nation known as Atropia.

Silent Night, Deadly Night (Limited theatrical release in North America)

Cast: Rohan Campbell, Ruby Modine, David Lawrence Brown, David Tomlinson, Mark Acheson

Director: Mike P. Nelson

Language: English

Genre: Horror

Release date: December 12

The slasher film the second remake of the original 1984 cult classic Silent Night, Deadly Night, following the 2012 reinterpretation Silent Night. Serving as the seventh installment in the long-running horror franchise, the film revisits the series’ chilling legacy with a fresh vision for a new generation.

