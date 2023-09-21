'Hollywood has a long history ': Leonardo DiCaprio revealed about his collaboration with Lily Gladstone for Killers Of The Flower Moon

Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone are making headlines as the cover stars for the October issue of British Vogue. They recently teamed up on British Vogue to talk about their latest film project, Killers of the Flower Moon. Here's everything you need to know.

Leonardo shared about Killers of the Flower Moon film

In this film, they play a married couple named Ernest and Mollie Burkhart, living in the 1920s on the Osage Reservation in Oklahoma. It's a significant project because it sheds light on a forgotten part of American history. The story revolves around the FBI investigation into a series of murders of Osage people that occurred in Oklahoma during that time.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who doesn't often do lengthy interviews or magazine covers, sat down with Lily Gladstone to discuss their collaboration in this epic film. Killers of the Flower Moon focus on Native American history and its depiction of Native American people in Hollywood are essential aspects of the project. DiCaprio emphasized during the interview, “It’s a completely forgotten part of American history, and an open wound that still festers,” DiCaprio continued, “Hollywood has a long history and checkered past in its depiction of Native American people. We need to do more. You know, we are coming towards a great reckoning of our past. The more that these stories can be told in a truthful way, the more it can be a healing process.”

Leonardo praised Lily Gladstone

DiCaprio praised Gladstone's performance, saying she was “Lily is absolutely astonishing in this movie,”he added, “She carries the entire film and the story.” Director Martin Scorsese was also quick to recognize Gladstone's talent, and shared that there was no need for her to audition for the role. DiCaprio mentioned that, “There was no reading. Marty just instinctively knew Lily was the one. … I’ve never known [Scorsese] meet somebody and then immediately afterwards have this gravitational pull and instinct to say, ‘Let’s not wait another minute.'”

DiCaprio also revealed how the project evolved during its development. Originally, he was cast to play the FBI agent Tom White, but as they delved deeper into the story, the focus shifted to Gladstone's character, Mollie. He revealed, “We weren’t immersed in the Osage story, there was this tiny, small scene between Mollie and Ernest that provoked such emotion in us at the reading, and we just started to penetrate into what that relationship was, because it was so twisted and bizarre and unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before.”

