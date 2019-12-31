Hollywood Movies Releasing in 2020: Black Widow, No Time To Die, Wonder Woman 1984, 10 most anticipated films

From Avengers: Endgame to The Lion King and Jumanji: The Next Level, some of the biggest blockbuster movies releasing this year. 2020 promises some action from James Bond in No Time To Die, Maverick in Top Gun: Maverick and Black Widow. Here's a look at the most anticipated Hollywood movies releasing in 2020.

It was a great year for Hollywood. Avengers: Endgame dethroned Avatar to become the highest-grossing movie of all time. We saw Iron Man die, we also revisited Mufasa's death with The Lion King. We were also treated to a front seat experience of the Le Mans '66 with Ford v Ferrari. We also wept with Scarlett Johansson while watching Marriage Story. With so many stunning movies that came our way in 2019, 2020 promises to give us a memorable year at the movies.

While there are several movies releasing in the New Year, there are a few movies that have fans counting the days down. We are already mentally preparing ourselves to tear up when we would see Daniel Craig kiss James Bond goodbye with No Time To Die. While we see Craig bid farewell to 007, we are probably going to tear up watching Tom Cruise return as Maverick in Top Gun: Maverick.

While the men are going to make fans emotional, the women are going to kick some butts in 2020. From Wonder Woman to Black Widow and Birds of Prey, we are prepared to see the women rule the box office.

Without further ado, here's a look at the ten most anticipated movies of 2020:

Black Widow:

Although Natasha Romanoff died in Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow is returning to MCU for her standalone movie. The Marvel movie sees Scarlett Johansson reprise her superhero character and spill the beans on the MCU Avenger's background. Black Widow is set to release on May 1, 2020.

Wonder Woman 1984:

From one female superhero to another, 2020 promises a blockbuster summer. Gal Gadot returns for her fourth run as the Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984. She will be seen donning the Wonder Woman suit for the first time since Justice League. The movie is set to release on June 5, 2020.

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn:

Before we watch the superheroes set the box office on fire, DC's supervillains are coming together. Harley Quinn is joined by Huntress, Black Canary and Cassandra Cain in Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is set to release on February 7, 2020.

No Time To Die:

April 2020 will see Daniel Craig take his final bow as the James Bond in No Time To Die. But before he hangs the suit, he will pit against Rami Malek's chilling villain. No Time To Die releases on April 8, 2020.

Top Gun: Maverick:

Tom Cruise will take on the skies once again in Top Gun: Maverick. This time, he returns to the academy as a professor and there is bound to be some major drama unfolding. The movie hits cinemas on June 26, 2020.

A Quiet Place Part II:

While we are still getting over A Quiet Place, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are preparing to send shivers down our spine with A Quiet Place Part II. With new monsters awaiting us, we are counting down to the release of A Quiet Place Part II. The movie is set to release on March 18, 2020.

The Eternals:

While Marvel Studios will aim to hit the bullseye with Black Widow in summer, it will intend to rock the second half of the year with The Eternals. The epic movie stars Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry and Salma Hayek. The Eternals is set to release on November 6, 2020.

Tenet:

Christopher Nolan has hit ways of messing up with our minds and Tenet seems to be just another experiment the filmmaker is trying on us. Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki among others, Tenet trailer has already left fans intrigued. We'll have to wait until July 17, 2020, to what he has in store for us.

Antebellum:

If you thought 2020 hosts just thrills and actions, here's Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz are here to add a hint of horror in 2020. Antebellum is set to release on April 24 and sees Janelle Monáe caught between the present and the horrors of a 19th-century plantation.

Free Guy:

Ryan Reynolds is taking a break from the Deadpool franchise but that doesn't mean he is not having some mindless fun. The actor is set to star in a video game themed movie titled Free Guy and it promises to tickle the funny bones.

Fast & Furious 9:

Last but definitely not the least, Vin Diesel is coming back with yet another Fast & Furious movie. The actor is set to roll out Fast & Furious 9 in the summer and it features a jaw-dropping cast which includes John Cena and Cardi B.

Which movie are you looking forward to in 2020? Let us know your pick in the comments below.

