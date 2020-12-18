Hollywood movies releasing in 2021: No Time To Die to Black Widow, see next year's most anticipated films

We decided to round up some of the most talked about films that will take the big screen by storm next year when cinema halls register more footfalls around the world. Check it out below.

The year 2020 kept us far away from cinema halls and some production houses had to stop work mid-way due to the Covid 19 pandemic. This meant that some of the year's most-anticipated releases were held back as theatres across several countries shut down. From Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow to Fast & Furious 9 several films bore the brunt of the coronavirus lockdown. With filming and production now back on track, we can expect a bevy of big releases in 2021 which will be a massive treat to movie buffs after the year we've all had.

We decided to round up some of the most talked about films that will take the big screen by storm and we cannot wait to see what's in store ahead as we enter the last few days of December.

The Last Duel

Starring the super talented Killing Eve actor Jodie Colmer, Adam Driver, Matt Damon, this Ridley Scott directorial will go back in time with knights and maidens. The film was slated for a 25 December, 2020 release then pushed to January 2021. However, latest report reveal that it will now hit theatres on October 15 2021.

No Time to Die

The epic James Bond thriller was hushed and gushed by fans on social media but its no show at theatres was one of the many disappointing things. Starring Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch among others, the film is now set for an April 2 release.

Fast & Furious 9

The ninth instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise, as per reports, this film will clash with No Time To Die at the box office as the release date is expected to be on 2 April. Starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris and Lucas Black, F9 has fans eagerly waiting for it.

A Quiet Place Part II

Directed by John Krasinski, this horror thriller returns for its sequel with Krasinski's wife Emily Blunt playing the lead role. The trailer has already left fans excited and the film is set to hit theatres on April 23, 2021.

Black Widow

Marvel Studios will bring Black Widow to life as Scarlett Johansson gears up for 2021 outing. There already has been much debate and discussion about Black Widow's first look, teaser and trailer as the film has been pushed to a May 7 release from November 2020.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Another horror thriller franchise that will make it to the big screen is The Conjuring. Paranormal activity will heighten in Michael Chaves' film as Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson will return on June 4.

Top Gun: Maverick

Probably one of the most anticipated films ever since its trailer dropped, Tom Cruise sent fans into a frenzy with the first look of Top Gun: Maverick. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the high action drama will release on July 2.

Suicide Squad 2

The mad hatter gang is set to return with a few new faces after the first successful stint in 2016. Directed by James Gunn, the second instalment will see Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Will Smith and Idris Elba among others on August 6 with simultaneous release on HBO Max.

The Eternals

Marvel Studios will be bringing another big ticket film to theatres in the second half of the year with a star studded cast of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington and Brian Tyree Henry among others. While the cast has already made fans go gaga, the film was expected to hit theatres in February but will now release on November 5.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3

Another November release is slated to be Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 with JK Rowling penning it. Directed by David Yates and starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Johnny Depp and Ezra Miller among others, the film is scheduled to release on November 12.

Mission: Impossible 7

Tom Cruise is set to be on roll if Mission: Impossible 7 keeps up its November release date. With Top Gun: Maverick already slated, Mission: Impossible 7's release on November 19, 2021, will be a cherry on the cake.

The Matrix 4

And last but not the least Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix 4. Directed by Lana Wachowski, the film stars our very own Desi Girl . However, the release date is not yet confirmed, it is widely reported that the action flick may hit screens on December 22, 2021.

Other films which will also be releasing in 2021 include Free Guy, Dune, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Last Night in Soho and Jurassic World: Dominion among others. Which film are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.

