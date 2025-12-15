Hollywood Movies Releasing in Theaters This Week (December 15 to 21, 2025): From Avatar Fire and Ash to The Housemaid

With close to forty new movies dropping this month, there's something in store for everyone. As we slowly approach Christmas as well as the end of the year, a couple of big releases await to bring closure to 2025 with a bang, and here are all the Hollywood movies that are dropping in theaters this week for you to check out.

Full list of new English-language movies releasing in theaters this week (December 15 to 21, 2025):

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash

Neteyam has been defeated, but the stark absence of their nemesis comes as an unexpected challenge to Jake and Neytiri, who must now move on in their lives. A year after the incident, they have a new bunch of oppressors threatening their peace and calm, the Mangkwan clan, known to be a new, aggressive Na'vi tribe. They are called the Ash People and are unlike any others the two have faced before. Unfortunately, they also have the backing of Quaritch, with whom they plan on taking control of Pandora.

Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans Jr.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans Jr. Director: James Cameron

James Cameron Language: English

English Genre: Science Fiction

Science Fiction Release Date: December 19, 2025

December 19, 2025 2. The Housemaid

Millie Calloway is struggling to find her footing after a troubling past creeps up in her life. Soon, she is hired by a wealthy couple, Nina and Andrew Winchester, as a housemaid in their seemingly unassuming home. What starts as an easy but demanding job soon reveals itself as a task to uncover secrets long held in the house. Scandal threatens to unfold as she uncovers things she never expected and that are far more dangerous than her own life.

Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, Elizabeth Perkins

Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, Elizabeth Perkins Director: Paul Feig (based on the 2022 novel of the same name by Freida McFadden)

Paul Feig (based on the 2022 novel of the same name by Freida McFadden) Language: English

English Genre: Psychological, Thriller

Psychological, Thriller Release Date: December 19, 2025

3. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

SpongeBob Squarepants is on a mission. He's looking to explore the deeper, scarier, and unknown parts of the ocean while following the Flying Dutchman. Meanwhile, he also aims to show off his skills to the famed businessman of the underwater world, Mr. Krabs.

Cast: Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence, George Lopez, Ice Spice, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola, Regina Hall, Mark Hamill

Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence, George Lopez, Ice Spice, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola, Regina Hall, Mark Hamill Director: Derek Drymon

Derek Drymon Language: English

English Genre: Animated, Adventure, Comedy

Animated, Adventure, Comedy Release Date: December 19, 2025

4. Is This Thing On?

Alex and Tess were once people in love. After a fulfilling marriage of many years, the two decide to part ways amicably. What remains are past memories and their two boys, whom they've raised with care. He challenges a new hobby while trying to come to terms with his single life as a middle-aged man. Meanwhile, she joins him on this adventure, unaware of the outcome. As they discuss life and their journey together, they uncover untold secrets about each other and discover their relationship once again.

Cast: Will Arnett, Laura Dern, Cooper, Andra Day, Amy Sedaris, Sean Hayes, Christine Ebersole, Ciarán Hinds

Director: Bradley Cooper

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Date: December 19, 2025

With Anaconda releasing next week, a roaring end to the year can be expected from English-language films after a successful run all through this trip around the sun.

ALSO READ: 38 Films releasing in theaters this December 2025: Ikkis, Vrusshabha, Marty Supreme and Avatar Fire and Ash