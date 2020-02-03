Hollywood Movies Releasing This Week: Margot Robbie's Birds of Prey and Oscar nominated Little Women

Hollywood Movies Releasing This Week: There are two movies releasing on the Hollywood front in India. The first is Oscar-nominated Little Women and the second is Margot Robbie's Birds of Prey.

It had been a great January for international movie lovers in India. Several movies released this month. This includes Bombshell, The Grudge, Cats, 1917, Judy, Jo Jo Rabbit and Parasite. This weekend promises two new entertaining watches. This weekend, we see Margot Robbie reprise her role as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey. The movie is the first release for DC since the success of Joker last year. Birds of Prey will release with Oscar-nominated movie Little Women. The movie boasts of a stellar star cast.

Little Women:

Several Oscar-nominated movies were released in India this January. From Jo Jo Rabbit to Parasite and Judy, several Academy Awards nominated movies were screened and wowed the audience. This weekend, ahead of the Oscars 2020, Greta Gerwig directorial Little Women is set to draw the audience into the theatres. Based on Louisa May Alcott's novel Little Women, the movie features Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson and Eliza Scanlen in the lead. The movie has bagged six Oscar nods including Best Actress, Best Picture and Bes Supporting Actress.

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn:

DC had a fantastic year at the movies courtesy Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. The Todd Philips' directorial is up for several Oscars. While we wait to see if the movie steals the show at the 92nd Academy Awards, all eyes are also set on Birds of Prey. Headlined by Margot Robbie, who portrayed Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad in 2016 for the first time, returns with her hammer and she's not alone. Robbie is joined by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Rosie Perez in the movie. The trailers are intriguing and we know we're going to be in the theatres to watch it.

But which movie are you going to watch this weekend? Let us know your pick in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Birds of Prey First Reactions Out: Margot Robbie’s film is being praised for its action, glitter & sisterhood

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More