Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: Harry Styles spits on Chris Pine, Queen Elizabeth II passes away and more

The excitement of the week was washed away as the United Kingdom lost its longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. While the latter half of the week was definitely all about the Queen's demise and her heir King Charles III's ascension to the throne, the first half of the week was hogged by major drama at the Venice Film Festival.

House of the Dragon Twitter Find

Recently, a Twitter user spread laughter as they noticed a slight error in the latest third episode of the hit series House of the Dragon. They pointed out that someone on the CGI team had missed a major green screen oops as they spotted two green fingers on King Viserys' hand where according to the series the King has lost two of them due to a disease. Fans recalled a similar mistake from the original series the Game of Thrones where a coffee cup was seen lying around on set and was captured in a scene and was even aired without being erased.

Harry Styles Spits On Chris Pine?

Although Don't Worry Darling is already surrounded by a bunch of drama, a moment between co-stars Harry Styles and Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival added fuel to the fire as netizens wondered why the singer would do such a thing after a clip went viral on Twitter. In the clip, it looks like as Styles takes his seat at the premiere of the film, he spits at Pine who is stationed next to him. Later a rep for Pine cleared up the messy drama and confirmed that Styles had indeed not spit on Pine at the screening.

Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away

The world joined in on sending their love to the mourning nation when on September 8th, it was revealed that the Queen had passed away at the age of 96. She was kept under medical supervision at Balmoral where she was accompanied by the royals in her last moments. After her demise, Prince Charles was declared the King of the nation as he took on the ropes of his reign.

Secret Invasion Is Finally Here

At Disney’s D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios released the first trailer of the rabidly anticipated series Secret Invasion which is set to bring back on screen Samuel L. Jackson's iconic character Nick Fury. As the trailer was also released on the Internet, fans were quick to express their excitement to see the much-awaited series that will delve into the Skrull invasion of the earth which has been teased since Brie Larson's Captain Marvel came out in 2019.

Check out the trailer for Secret Invasion below