Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: Queen's tearful funeral, Adam Levine infidelity rumours and more

This past week in Hollywood has been a mess of headlining news pieces as some of the most shocking information made its way out from the mazes of the tight-lipped industry. Besides the shock, many were melancholic at the beginning of the week as the Queen was finally put to rest by the royal family after days of mourning by the country.

The Queen's funeral

The final day of mourning for the Queen's demise was a tearful journey as the royal family could not maintain their composure as the monarch's coffin reached Windsor Castle. Elizabeth II was in the end buried at the Castle in a private ceremony which was neither talked about nor televised to the public. The Queen was laid alongside her husband Sir Philips who passed away a year prior.

Adam Levine cheating scandal

This week was a disaster for the Maroon 5 frontman as Instagram model Sumner Stroh exposed his DMs and his infidelity. The news came out while Behati Prinsloo is pregnant with Levin's third baby which left a bad taste in her mouth. Reports suggested that she was extremely unhappy with the situation but other women came forward, describing their hurtful relationships with the singer while he was with Behati. Although Levine has denied the rumours and claims, no statement has been issued by Prinsloo.

Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby boy

The first special episode of the Kardashian proved that this season is set to be more focused on healing as it addressed Khloe's surrogates conception of the child and why she decided to have a baby with Tristan Thompson after he had come out with a statement that he birthed another child while being in an entanglement with Khloe. The episode made it clear that the child came into the equation before Khloe found out about Tristan's other child.

Johhny Depp's new girlfriend

After his monumental win against his ex-wife Amber Heard, many speculated that Johnny was with his lawyer Camille Vasquez but things are a bit different in reality. It was confirmed in reports that Johnny Depp is currently dating his former UK attorney Joelle Rich.

