Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: Bennifer ties the knot, Pete Davidson shows off new Kim K tattoo and more

Another week, another seven days of fireworks in the industry. The week was simply dedicated to weddings and babies as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their second child after their 2-year-old daughter baby Willa Jonas. Along with the couple was the sensational news of Khloe Kardashian having another child, via surrogate, with ex-partner Tristan Thompson.

The week was jam-packed as Hollywood saw some big releases like Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling's The Gray Man come out on Netflix. To find out more about the happening week that went by in the industry, scroll down further to swipe through our rundown of all that went down in Hollywood this week.

Bennifer gets hitched

After two decades of first getting engaged, separating and subsequently reconciling, the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas and got legally married in an understated ceremony as they obtained their marriage license. A year ago in April, the couple reportedly got back together after the Marry Me actress called off her engagement with MLB great Alex Rodriguez. In early April this year, the two announced their engagement through Lopez's newsletter.

Elon Musk's dad relays uncomfortable incest news

Following Elon Musk's recent baby scandal, his father Errol Musk is matching up with his son on the matter. In a recent interview, Errol Musk revealed he fathered a secret second love child with his stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout. On hearing the news, the internet was shocked and disgusted by the discovery.

Pete Davidson inks another Kim Kardashian tattoo

In Kim K's recent post on Instagram, fans found out that Pete might have another tattoo dedicated to his girlfriend. While the KKW mogul posted snaps of herself chilling around with her beau, fans noticed that on his collar bone Pete had gotten a tattoo related to his and Kim's SNL kiss. He has inked the words, "Jasmin (infinity sign) Aladdin," referring to the characters he and Kim played while doing the skit together.

Noah Schnapp responds to Doja Cat DM drama

In an interview with Variety, the Stranger Things star opened up about his small beef with Doja Cat which started with him posting DMs of himself and Doja talking about her crush on Joseph Quinn. Though in the recent chat, he cleared up that there is no more drama and all has been sorted out, "I apologized and she was totally okay with it and was like, 'I’m sorry how I reacted.' It was all good. I love her. I’m like the biggest fan of her music, and I told her that. I was like, you’re literally my role model. It’s all good. People make such a big deal out of everything when it’s on the internet, but, like, in reality, it’s like a two-minute thing."

ALSO READ The Gray Man star Chris Evans says he is 'laser-focused on finding a partner'