Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: Bennifer wedding 2.0, Zayn Malik surprises fans with 1D cover and more

This week was yet again a rollercoaster as the industry people seemed to be rolling to the beat of their own drums. While lawsuits and pending police cases have been a constant in Hollywood, this week investigations into the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt assault case shocked many as Jolie alleged domestic violence incident in the jet with the case being handled by the FBI.

Besides, the case filings were the news about Johnny Depp's return to the film scene after his monumental win against ex-wife Amber Heard. Though he will not be setting foot in front of the camera just yet as the actor is set to take the director's hat in an upcoming biopic on an Italian sculptor. Continue scrolling to find out all that went down in Hollywood this past week.

Bennifer marry a second time

After having an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez held their weekend wedding bash as they brought their family and friends to Affleck's lavish Georgia estate for a second wedding ceremony. The ceremony was held at an 87-acre property in Georgia on Saturday.

BLACKPINK's Jennie makes her Hollywood debut

HBO released the second official teaser of the highly anticipated Lily Rose-Depp starrer The Idol, with it, the platform confirmed rumours of Jennie Ruby Jane's debut in the industry as an actress while glimpses of her were caught through the 1-minute-long clip. The series is being created by The Weeknd who also stars as the main lead alongside Euphoria director Sam Levinson.

Zayn Malik surprises 1D fans

On Tuesday, Zayn Malik left fans stunned as he took to Instagram to share a clip of himself singing One Direction's 2014 track Night Changes. The track that came out a year before his exit from One Direction that took place in March 2015, sparked rumours of a possible 1D reunion.

Amber Heard hires new legal aide

After losing her defamation lawsuit against ex-husband Johnny Depp, last month the Aquaman starlet's legal team alerted Fairfax County, Virginia about their client appealing the verdict which was unanimously voted by a Jury that granted Depp USD 10 million in compensation as he was pronounced the victor in the lawsuit. Though Heard does not seem to be falling short of determination as she doubles downs on her stand in the case and has hired a new legal team to aide her.

