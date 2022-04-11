Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: BTS' V steals hearts at the Grammys, Kourtney's secret Vegas wedding and more

Another eventful week in Hollywood has come to its end and with its exit, it has left us with ups and downs to recount. The Grammys opened up our week with the glittering stars as many artists from all around the world gathered together to celebrate each other. With Silk Sonic winning a clean sweep and the 19-year-old singer Olivia Rodrigo owning the night with three wins including the Best New Artist, the Grammys was as great as ever.

Meanwhile, the Academy also sanctioned its final verdict on Will Smith's Oscar kerfuffle and once again the A-listers enjoyed the wedding season with many tying secret knots and others announcing engagements. Scroll down further to look into what happened in Hollywood the past week.

V at the Grammys

The Grammys was all the buzz last week yet a name that took over all the loud crowds was BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung. Not only did he make headlines per usual but also stole hearts with his performance bit with Olivia Rodrigo where he whispered something in her ear as mysterious detective BGM played softy and Rodrigo too went along with the sketch. Another wow moment was when he met Lady Gaga at the ceremony and she hugged him and gave him heartwarming pecks on his cheeks which made fans ecstatic for their artist.

Kardashian-Barker Las Vegas wedding

Kourtney and Travis shocked the internet as reports of their secret Vegas wedding started circulating soon after they tied the knot. The couple held an impromptu wedding ceremony at a chapel in Las Vegas after they attended the Grammys, as an Elvis cosplayer wed the couple who wore matching leather jackets at the alter. Later Kourtney confirmed the news as she posted a series of adorable pictures from the event on her Instagram.

Check out Kourtney Kardashians' wedding pictures below:

Academy sanctions disciplinary action on Will Smith

After mulling over the decision and holding a meeting, preponing it from April 18 to 8, the Academy announced its final verdict. The Academy announced their decision to ban Smith from the Oscar Awards for the next 10 years but did not revoke his recent Best Actor win. Previously, the actor had, as an expression of his regret, resigned from the Academy which took away his right to vote as a member.

Bennifer engaged

Fans were ecstatic on April 9 when the news broke that the rekindled romance of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had caught fire once again. The couple came back together after nearly two decades as they broke off their engagement back in 2004. Though now the two are back full throttle as Lopez flaunted her gorgeous green ring on her website and announced their engagement to the public, though according to reports the couple is yet to start their wedding planning.

Kim and Pete adorably hold hands

While the internet is all oiled up with love, another couple has made its way to our hearts. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making their romance slightly more public since early march when the KUWTK alum announced their love on her Instagram. At the premiere of Kim's new show The Kardashians, the couple made their arrival together hand-in-hand. Though Pete passed on walking down the red carpet, he was there to support his love on her big night. For those unversed, The Kardashians will come out on Hulu starting April 14.

