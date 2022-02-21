Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: Doctor Strange 2 trailer release, Bennifer PDA, Kimye drama and much more

This past week Hollywood was rolling with the waves from baby rumours to breakup announcements, we hit every possible high and low. So sit back and relax as we give a quick recap of everything that conspired in showbiz in just a week. Hold on to your seats and scroll down further to go through every piece of news that hit us in the head the past week.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer

The most awaited Marvel Production dropped its first trailer and fans were more than ecstatic. The next edition of Doctor Strange movie is set to dive even further into the chaos that is the multiverse. The creators dabbled in on this concept in the latest Marvel blockbuster Spiderman: No Way Home and we got all three generations of Spidermen on screen together, fans are highly anticipating many more such cameos in this movie as well.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck PDA

Netizens were all over the Bennifer and their recent cute couple interactions while they attended the Super Bowl LVI on February 14. The reunited couple stole all the limelight as they danced around and held hands while watching the game and the halftime show.

Jake Gyllenhaal addresses backlash post All Too Well

Taylor Swift released a short film for her All Too Well (Taylor's Version) on November 13, 2021. Following the launch of this music video, actor Jake Gyllenhaal became the number one hated celeb by the swifties as the song was rumoured to be about swift's and Gyllenhaal's brief relationship in 2010. In a chat with Esquire, Jake shared that he felt celebs should take "responsibility" for "unruly fans."

Kim Kardashian unfollows ex Kanye West

After days of Kanye West's online drama, the KKW mogul had to take some action and in what is suspected to be a disapproval of Kanye's recent jabs at Kim's new flame Pete Davidson, Kim unfollowed the Donda rapper on Instagram. This became a bigger deal as the KUWTK alum still kept following Pete who recently came back on the platform.

Tom Holland shuts down moving-in-with-Zendaya rumours

While on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Tom Holland shut down all the rumours about his supposed plan to move in with his girlfriend Zendaya. The rumour spread fast last week that the couple had bought a house in London and were set to move in soon. The actor said, "I've had so many people call me up, because apparently, I bought a new house in South London? Which is completely false!"

