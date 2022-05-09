Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: Drama at Met Gala, Kourtney Kardashian's kids reject her engagement & more

Hollywood's shining once again. This week's highlight was hands down the glamour train that followed a wide array of celebs who turned up at this year's Met Gala and lit up our feeds with elaborate gowns and intricate designs as the industry showed off their take on the theme "Gilded Glamour." Though many faced backlash for not adhering to the theme, most netizens were admiring the stunning outfits.

With the glamour, came the shadows as drama took hold of the industry. From Lili Reinhart calling out Kim Kardashian to the internet inciting drama between Cardi B and Billie Eilish, Hollywood was up in arms once again. Besides the drama, fans were all about the latest release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the highly anticipated blockbuster premiered on May 6 while some MCU fans were remorseful as their favourite series Moon Knight wrapped up its explosive first season. On that note, scroll down further to find out the highlights of our week in Hollywood.

Sydney Sweeney gets catcalled at the Met

Perhaps one of the most shocking incidents that took place at the Met Gala was when an unidentified male reporter or photographer catcalled and harassed Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney while she walked up the carpet. In a now-viral TikTok, a fan pointed out how someone from the press was shouting obscene remarks at the actress which angered the fans. The man was heard shouting, "Does anyone have boobs like you down there?" as well as, "Come on, show us those boobs!" While the actress laughed off the sour comment, the internet was not amused by the disturbing incident.

Cardi B feuds with Billie Eilish

Twitter's at it again. On May 2, at the Met Gala afterparty, a video from Cardi B's performance at the party went viral. In the video, Billie Eilish was seen turning to a friend as she said, "So weird," while the WAP rapper was performing on stage. Later Cardi clapped back at the twisted eyes of the netizens and clarified with receipts that the two artists were in fact on very good terms. The rapper posted their voice notes as they discussed the reality behind the clip which was that Eilish's comment was directed at the crowd surrounding Cardi who were shining their phones in her face.

Kourtney's kids react to the engagement with Travis Barker

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the show took us behind the scenes of Kourtney and Travis' fairytale proposal but things did not go as well as they were planned. After celebrating a tad bit of their union, Kourtney called her three children who were missing from the celebratory dinner. First in line, her daughter Penelope on hearing the news burst into tears and hung up the phone while her youngest son Reign declared the news "not exciting." As for her oldest son, Kourtney could not reach Mason.

Rihanna gets married to A$AP Rocky

RiRi shocked fans with her recent role in baby daddy A$AP Rocky's new music video for the song, D.M.B. In the video, the couple plays out their "ghetto love tale" as they portrayed the characters of two people hopelessly in love who are each other's ride or die. The highlight of the video was when Rocky asked Rihanna to marry him in grills and she replied, "I Do" in grills after which the couple walked down the aisle together.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his newborn daughter

At the end of last month, the soccer royalty announced the tragic loss of his twin boy while he and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, the mother, expressed their sorrow in an Instagram statement. Recently, in a new post, the model introduced to her followers a series of her daughter's clicks as she revealed the name and date of birth in the caption that read, "Bella Esmeralda 180422."

ALSO READ Travis Scott performs publicly for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy