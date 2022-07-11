Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: Elon Musk's secret twins, Doja Cat SLAMS Noah Schnapp and more

Another week in Hollywood has come to a close and it is that time of the week once again when we give you a rundown of all the noteworthy news that topped our headlines throughout the week. This week some major revelations shook the internet and a few TikTok controversies that surprised all fans.

One of the major moments of the week was when celebrities came forward and refused to celebrate the 4th of July as they virtually protested against the Roe v Wade Supreme Court ruling. For more such highlights of the week, scroll down further to catch up on all that went down in Hollywood this past week.

Elon Musk's Secret Twins

The SpaceX CEO recently made headlines as it was revealed that he welcomed twins last year in November with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. He confirmed the news later in a tweet as he wrote, "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far." The addition of two marks Musk's 10th child.

Kylie Jenner Calls Out Delivery Guy

Lying for Internet fame never pays off. The Instacart delivery guy learned this the hard way as he made a TikTok going off about delivering to Kylie Jenner's house. He apparently spewed some crazy lies as he ranted on the app about the cosmetics mogul having a river in her house, accused her of being a bad tipper and claimed about hearing Kylie's baby son scream. Shutting down the fictitious story, Kylie commented on the post, "no one comes through the gate! the river ?? no river. the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorryi did not order this myself. ! he WAS tipped through the app. lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??"

Celebs Take Over The Balenciaga Show

At 2022 Paris Fashion Week, celebs including Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Naomi Campbell and more were invited to walk the runway wearing the newest haute couture collection of Balenciaga. Netizens mainly talked a storm about Kim K and Nicole Kidman's walks and they weren't the kindest when it came to the two.

Doja Cat Has Beef With Noah Schnapp

The Stranger Things star got himself in trouble a few days ago when he posted private DMs between him and Doja Cat to TikTok. In their conversations, Doja was seen asking about her crush from the show, Eddie Munson who plays the role of Quinn in the series. After Schnapp leaked their conversation on social media, Doja Cat took to Instagram and berated the 17-year-old actor for his actions. She said at first, "I think that, to be fair, let’s try to be chill about it. Like Noah is a kid, but, I don’t even know how old he is, but he can’t be over – like there’s no way he’s over 21," but then later changed her tone and added, "The fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack. That’s like borderline snake s**t, that’s like weasel s**t."

North West Says STOP

While sitting front row at the Jean Paul Gaultier show at the Paris Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian's daughter North West was not happy with the audience who was constantly sneaking snaps and videos of her at the show. So, to stop this unwanted attention the 9-year-old celebrity kid held up a stop sign which was captured and later went viral on the Internet. Kim Kardashian explained afterwards, "For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show."

