Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: House of the Dragon 2 greenlit, Kard-Jens dazzle at Kylie's party and more

Hollywood this past week was a rollercoaster with highs to celebrate and lows to mourn. One of the few good news in the headlines was the comeback of James Cameron's Avatar to Indian cinema before the release of his much-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water which is set t premiere on the big screen on December 16 this year.

Besides the good was the pitiful as Sylvestor Stallone's wife Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce months after celebrating their 25th anniversary together. The reasons behind the couple's split were not revealed to the press. More on the sad plain, news came out that Barbie Ferreira aka Kat Hernandez had exited the iconic HBO series Euphoria after rumours about her feud with creator Sam Levinson caught fire. To know more about the past week in Hollywood, keep scrolling.

The Iron Throne lives on

Fans were beyond excited as before airing the second episode of the HBO Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, the network renewed the series for a second season after all witnessed its explosive premiere on August 21.

The Kard-Jen clan assemble!

On Wednesday night, the Kardashian-Jenner clan members attended their little sister Kylie Jenner's cosmetics party as she organised an elaborate gala for her brand. While Kylie walked to the venue with her daughter Stormi, sisters Khloe, Kim, and Kendall came to the party solo. Kourtney was seen entering the bash hand-in-hand with her newlywed husband Travis Barker. Kylie's parents momager Kris and dad Caitlyn Jenner were also in attendance.

Jennifer Lopez speaks out

In a now-famous clip from their Georgia wedding, Jennifer Lopez can be seen serenading Ben Affleck. On Friday, a video of Jennifer Lopez singing to her husband Ben Affleck during their extravagant wedding at Affleck's Georgia mansion went viral on social media. The video was "taken without our consent," Lopez wrote on the Instagram post when a fan account reposted it. She doubled down on the leak and mentioned how NDAs were involved in her wedding and seemed visibly upset in her note.

Shia LaBeouf contradicts Olivia Wilde

After director Olivia Wilde said in an interview that it was she who had fired Shia LaBeouf from her film Don't Worry Darling which is now being led by Harry Styles. The Transformers actor claimed on Thursday that after reading Wilde's assertions, he decided to come out with his truth of the matter which is that it was he who walked out of the movie. He provided alleged text messages with Wilde where she was seen trying to mend things with the actor in order to bring him on board once again.

ALSO READ Batgirl star Ivory Aquino requests Warner Bros Discovery to release the shelved film in a lengthy note