Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: J-Hope posts back-stage fun with Lady Gaga, Rihanna split rumour and more

Hollywood has been a mix of hot and cold this past week. With its usual doses of controversies and sandals, the industry was also delighted with a good punch of positive news from celebs. Whether it be Rihanna channelling her inner goddess as she posed as Vogue's latest Covergirl or Cardi B who hinted at her newborn son's name as she finally introduced the little fella to her fans, Hollywood kept us busy once again.

However, there were also times when the fun was eclipsed by the bad news like the new proceedings of the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp libel case which complicated the lawsuit even more. Scroll down further to get a quick recap of all that went down in Hollywood the past week.

Britney is back

The Toxic singer delighted her fans on April 11 as she posted on her Instagram and announced that she and fiancé Sam Asghari were expecting a child together. Britney already has two kids Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with former husband Kevin Federline, so this will be a third addition to the family. Fans of the singer were celebrating her happiness on the Gram and congratulated her abundantly.

Kim Kardashian enjoys her 'late nite snack'

On Monday, after attending the premiere of her reality tv series The Kardashians, Kim posted a bomb on Instagram. She uploaded two absolutely adorable snaps of herself with her beau Pete Davidson which set her comment section on fire as the two did not appear on the red carpet of the premier together even though the comedian did attend the event. Kim posted clicks of them enjoying each other as they sat in a restaurant.

Check out Kim Kardashian's PDA with Pete Davidson in her Instagram post below:

The Kardashians take over

After a long promotion period for the show, the Kar-Jen family reality Tv show finally debuted on Hulu on April 14. Fans lauded the fresh vibe of the show and loved all the drama that has already started unfolding with only the first episode out. It is safe to say that for the rest of the series' airing time, we all will be hooked.

Legends meet

On April 15, the iconic boy group BTS' J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok posted the behind-the-scenes moment of him meeting his "queen" Lady Gaga on his Instagram as he accompanied the series of back-stage snaps with the star of her show with a long caption where he expressed his respect and love for the senior artist. Armys rooted for their idol and celebrated the historic moment online.

Check out J-Hope's Instagram post with Lade Gaga below:

Rihanna's pregnancy gets overshadowed by malicious rumour

Perhaps the biggest WTF moment this week was on Friday when a beauty influencer alleged on Twitter that Rihanna and baby daddy A$AP Rocky had split due to him cheating on the singer with her own Fenty footwear designer Amani Muaddi. Though the designer came out and shut the rumour down with a sincere note, the fans were still doubtful. This led to the spread of this rumour like wildfire all across the internet, though RiRi has yet to comment on the situation she was spotted in Barbados earlier today as she landed in her home country with her beau Rocky.

