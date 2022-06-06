Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: Johnny Depp wins against Amber Heard, Prince Harry, wife get booed and more

Another week, another gust of chilling Hollywood occurrences. The industry is surely never asleep as not a day goes by without a headline shocking us to our cores. Besides the horrifying is the pleasing, with celebs enjoying their romances and participating in the normal somehow Hollywood instils hope in times of peril.

The dramatics aside, the showbiz industry had its biggest week of the year with the verdict of the explosively publicised defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard out, the internet was lit on fire. Accompanied by the celeb trial was the newest episode of The Kardashians that gave us the much-needed inside scoop into the romance of Kim Kardashian and her new beau Pete Davidson. On that note, scroll down below to find out all that happened in Hollywood this week.

Johnny Depp bags big WIN

The internet was set ablaze as the jury in the USD 50 million defamation case unanimously sided with Johnny Depp and made him the shining victor of the very public trial. Though Amber Heard was also levied a sum of USD 2 million on one of her claims that held Depp accountable for his former attorney Adam Waldman's statements in the Daily Mail while Depp won a whopping USD 15 million which was later brought down to USD 10,350,000 in accordance with the state statutory guidelines.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their public return to The UK

While attending the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the couple on Friday attended the church service as they walked up to the church and all the way to their seats holding each other's hand. The interesting part of their appearance was the debate it seemed to have sparked around the internet communities who tried to decipher whether the two were booed or cheered while they came down the church stairs. The overwhelming opinion seemingly suggests that the couple was indeed booed.

Zendaya wishes Tom Holland on his birthday

Perhaps the most adored couple in Hollywood is Zendaya and Tom and they rose their stakes higher as on June 1, Zendaya took to Instagram to wish her beau a happy birthday. She posted an adorable and intimate black and white still of the two together while she attached a cute caption to the post which read, "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3."

Check out Zendaya's adorable post for Tom Holland below:

Liam Payne sparks drama with Zayn Malik

Liam appeared on Youtuber Logan Paul's podcast and commented on a Twitter feud from 2020 that took place between Zayn and Paul's brother Jake. The singer made a snide remark at Zayn's then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid's response to online beef. While supporting Zayn on the platform, she had penned and called her boyfriend "respectful king" and also titled Jake as "irrelevant." During his chat with Logan, Liam pointed out how Gigi's comment did not age well as later the two called it quits and rumours of Zayn being violent with Gigi's mom spread like wildfire. Liam's comments quickly reached Zayn-stans who in an attempt to protect their artist unleashed their wrath on him.

Kim Kardashian opens up about Pete Davidson's romance

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the KKW mogul while shaking salads with her two sisters Khloe and Kourtney shared details about her romance with the comedian. She shared that they do normal couple stuff and watch Tv series together. Kim also revealed that she was the one who contacted Pete first as she was aware of his "BDE" and was basically "DTF" after months of her split with ex-husband Kanye West.

ALSO READ Queen Elizabeth II smiles & waves from the Buckingham Palace balcony at Platinum Jubilee final celebration