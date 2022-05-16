Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: Johnny Depp's attorney celebrates, Avatar 2 teaser drop and more

Following the exciting first week of May, the second week seemed to lack in lustre. Hollywood was rather silent as not many releases were lined up this week, especially after the explosive premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on My 6. Though the industry never is boring, drama still piled up high as celebs got wrapped up in twisted ways once again.

Starting with an update on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case, things quickly took a left turn when at the starting of this week the Aquaman starlet took to the stand and testified her side of the story. To find out what all went down in Hollywood this past week, scroll down further and swipe through our weekly rundown.

Selena Gomez apologizes

Internet does it once again. Earlier this week, netizens forced Selena Gomez to apologize and clarify that she was in fact not bullying Hailey Bieber. for those confused, Gomez posted a GRWM (Get Ready With Me) and seemed to have been rolling her eyes in the clip which the fans apparently interpreted as a direct attack at Hailey's GWRM, she posted just hours ago on TikTok.

Kanye West says Kim's career is over

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the KKW mogul went over her renewed lifestyle after filing for divorce with ex-partner Kanye West. As Kim Kardashian talked to Kourtney in a clip and revealed that now that she has been styling her own self without the help of West, things have been hard. While she also disclosed that Kanye commented on her style and announced that her career was over without him as he showed her a pic of Marge Simpson wearing the same outfit as her.

Amber Heard mentions Kate Moss

Perhaps one of the most viral moments of the week was when Amber Heard while on the stand mentioned Johnny Depp's ex-partner Kate Moss as she explained a situation that occurred between her, Depp and her sister Whitney. Though her testimony was shocking as she accused Depp of trying to push her sister off the stairs, netizens were more intrigued by Depp's lawyer Benjamin Chew's victory fist bump when Heard mentioned Kate Moss in the trial. Now, all are waiting for Monday when the cross-examination of Heard will bring out the story behind Chew's famous fist bump.

Britney Spears loses her 'miracle baby'

On Saturday, Britney Spears confirmed the tragic loss of her baby as she revealed that she had a miscarriage. She issued an official statement with her fiance Sam Asghari in an Instagram post and asked her followers for some privacy in these times of tragedy for the family.

Avatar 2 is here

Perhaps the highlight of the week was when we got the teaser of Avatar: The Way Of Water on Youtube. Though the clip was already out there it was only available before the screening of the Doctor Strange sequel. With its release on Youtube, fans all over the world expressed their excitement for watching the movie which has not been dethroned as the highest-grossing film since its release in 2009.

Check out the teaser of Avatar: The Way Of Water below:

ALSO READ Selena Gomez does a Miley Cyrus impression, talks about manifesting love in SNL monologue