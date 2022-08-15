Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: Kanye West comes after Pete Davidson, Anne Heche passes away and more

This week in Hollywood was more tasteless than most. From lukewarm releases to headlines filled with deaths and court cases, Hollywood slept on the wrong side of the bed for a week.

The most thrilling trailer release of the week was Discovery's documentary on Armie Hammer titled, The House of Hammer. The trailer showcased some shocking moments as alleged victims who filed assault allegations against the actor made an appearance and detailed the abuse they faced while being in a relationship with the Call Me By Your Name star. Hammer's mother also came on the screen and hinted at exposing the decades-old evil behind the Hammer family. Continue reading to find out what all went down in Hollywood this week.

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard reshot

Fans were ecstatic when it was reported that the newest season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is set to recreate the frenzy of the monumental defamation suit after Johnny Depp won the case with a Jury that pronounced Heard liable for defaming Johnny with her Washington Post Op-ed.

Kanye West threatens Pete Davidson

Following rumours spread about Kim Kardashian breaking up with Pete Davidson, Kanye West took to Instagram to post a graphic of a newspaper that read, "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28." Although at first netizens took West's reaction as confirmation of the rumours later they called out the rapper for his insensitive and inappropriate post considering Kim has divorced him.

Anne Heche passes away

Hollywood was in mourning on Saturday as it was announced the actress had been pronounced brain dead after a week-long stretch of unconsciousness. Heche had crashed her car into a LA home which resulted in her immediate hospitalisation and eventual death.

Will Smith gets spotted on a date

On Saturday, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were spotted stepping out for a lunch date in Malibu as it marked the first time the duo were seen together since Smith smacked comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after he had joked about Jada's autoimmune disease. Last month, Smith shared an official apology for his actions and it looks like following his public address of the situation, the actor is ready to come out of hibernation.

ALSO READ Kourtney Kardashian becomes a 'tour wife' as she and hubby Travis Barker take their romance on the road; PICS