Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: Kanye West gets dropped by Grammy 2022, Britney disappears and more

Hollywood was seemingly not on its right foot this past week with the inevitable happenings of Kanye West and his escalated drama online which subsequently led to his suspension from Instagram following his and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson's text exchanges were leaked online. The whole farce finally reached its climax this week and as most hope its ending too. Besides a truckload of Kanye West headlines, we too had other happenings that shook Hollywood. Scroll down further to get a quick recap of all that went down in Hollywood in the last week.

Kanye West loses Grammy performance slot

Following his use of racial slurs directed at Trevor Noah after he released a segment concerning the problem of women's safety through the Kanye West-Kim Kardashian online feud, the rapper was not only suspended from Instagram for 24-hours but also dropped from the list of performers on Grammy 2022 due to his "concerning online behaviour" despite being nominated for 5 categories this year.

Grammy performers announced

Even though Kanye was scrapped from the list, other A-listers are scheduled to join the star-studded show to sensationalize the iconic night. The line-up includes the South-Korean boy band BTS with Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, and Jack Harlow.

Britney Spears goes MIA

In a surprising turn of events, the pop sensation unexpectedly deleted or deactivated her Instagram account without giving any explanation. The disappearance came as a shock to most as ever since her conservatorship ended Britney had been quite vocal on the platform and had shared her life regularly with her fans. Her last post was another abrupt rant on how she would rather prefer being feared than pitied or loved.

Sandra Bullock takes much-needed career break

In an interview, Bullock revealed that she was gearing up to take a long hiatus from work and was planning to spend as much time as possible with her kids and her family. Bullock's latest upcoming release, The Lost City alongside Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe which is scheduled for release on April 8, will seemingly be her last appearance on screen before she takes a break.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hilarious gag reel

Sony has been blessing fans left and right as they keep releasing new content regularly. This time was a hilarity fest as Sony uploaded a short glimpse of a gag reel from the movie's behind-the-scenes. In the video, the most precious scenes were captured between the Spidey predecessors as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's chemistry shone brightly in the 40-second clip.

Check out the video below:

ALSO READ Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton engaged? Latter spotted with a huge diamond ring at BAFTA ceremony