Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: Kanye West raps about Kim K & kids, Tom Hiddleston to be dad soon and more

Another day, another interesting week in the heart of Hollywood. This week was more eventful than most in the industry as controversies stayed on the back burner and some good news knocked on our doors. With the Roe v Wade ruling out, celebs came forward to speak out about women's rights as many opened up about their own struggles.

In the case of support to the minority, Jack Harlow shined bright as he stepped on the BET Awards red carpet in a Lil Nas X T-shirt to extend his support to his friend and artist who had been mistreated by the award ceremony. According to Lil Nas X, the award show was mistreating him on the basis of his sexuality but the show came forward and denied all allegations. On that note, check out what all went on in Hollywood this week.

Kanye West's at it again

After months of ranting on social media alongside songs he rapped in, Kanye West has been on a hunt to humiliate Kim Kardashian following his divorce from her. In a recent incident, West featured on Cardi B's new song Hot S**t and rapped about him being unable to meet his four kids. Though this time, West did steer clear of name-dropping Kim K's current boyfriend Pete Davidson.

R. Kelly sentenced to a long time in prison

The Internet celebrated disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly's case ruling on Thursday when news came out that the sex offender had been charged guilty on all nine counts in a high-profile sex trafficking case. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison for heinous crimes against young girls and boys who suffered at the hands of a powerful man.

Travis Barker gets rushed to the hospital

Fans got worried on Tuesday when pictures of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on a stretcher went viral. With his newlywed wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side, things got serious when Barker's daughter Alabama took to social media to ask fans to pray for her father. Later, it was revealed that he was hospitalised due to pain caused by pancreatitis that was triggered by a colonoscopy. With Kourtney silent on the socials, Alabama gave updates to fans and shared that Barker was much better as she posted a photo of his and her hands together.

Taylor Swift engaged?

After mountains of rumours about Swift and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn's engagement, things seem to be moving in the right direction. According to a recent report, the couple has gotten engaged and has informed their immediate family and friends of the same. Everything is apparently super private just like their long-standing relationship. Though the two have been silent about everything.

Tom Hiddleston is about to be a dad

On Wednesday, as Tom Hiddleston's fiance Zawe Ashton attended the premiere of her upcoming film Mr Malcolm’s List in New York City, she sported a gorgeous golden gown as she flaunted her baby bump on the red carpet and confirmed all rumours about the two becoming parents soon.

