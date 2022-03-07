Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: Kim K legally single, Sydney Sweeney secretly engaged and much more

Opening with a bang, this week started with delightful news as the SAG Awards honoured stars for their exceptional performances on screen. This past week was a packet full of great announcements as some of our favourite celebs got engaged while others got freedom from their relationship ties. The most epic moment of all was definitely on March 4 when the highly anticipated DC blockbuster The Batman dropped in theatres and fans went rabid with excitement. Scroll down further to get a quick recap of the most noteworthy moments of the last week.

Kim Kardashian celebrates singledom

After a long ongoing legal battle which is still processing, the KKW mogul was finally declared legally single earlier this week. Kim had filed for divorce in February 2021 after 6 long years of marriage with rapper Kanye West. On Wednesday, the Kardashian sister legally dropped the surname "West" from her name. The KUWTK alum made it Instagram official a day later and removed the Yeezy founder's last name from her social media accounts permanently.

Cassie gets engaged

Don't worry, it's not Nate Jacobs who bent the knee. Sydney Sweeney who is popularly known for portraying the iconic character of Cassie Howard on the HBO breakout series Euphoria was reported to have been engaged to her long-time boyfriend Jonathan Davino. Even though Sweeney has never officially conversed about any of her relationships, she was spotted earlier in the week sporting a big shiny marker of love on her ring finger. Fans have been celebrating the news extravagantly all over the internet since the reports came out.

SAG honours first Latino queer woman of colour

On the night of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, all were smiles and tears as Ariana DeBose became the first-ever Latino queer woman of colour to have made history after winning the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role category on SAG Awards 2022. The actress won the prize for her exceptional performance in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.

Selena Gomez goes barefoot

The Good For You singer surprised everyone when she entered the SAG Awards stage to present an award barefoot. Following a mishap on the red carpet earlier that night, Gomez decided to ditch her high heels and go barefoot on stage to avoid any more falling oopsies. Fans loved to see this side of the actress/singer and lauded her by calling the wow-worthy moment the "most Selena Gomez thing ever."

Jared Leto turns blood-sucking anti-hero

The week started with a moody tone to it as Sony released the much-awaited trailer of the upcoming Marvel anticipated blockbuster Morbius. Jared Leto in the trailer wowed fans as he took on the role of the titular character who in search of a cure for his illness turns into a vampire anti-hero. Following the footsteps of Venom's success, Morbius too falls in a grey area of the moral graph and only after the release of the movie on March 31 can we be sure if Morbius will be a hero we hail or a villain we pity.

