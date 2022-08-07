Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: Kim K & Pete part ways, Lady Gaga confirms Joker 2 role and more

Surprisingly, Hollywood could survive a week without a wedding. Keeping the merriments at bay, the industry was all about the many remarkable releases this week. From Brad Pitt's Bullet Train to Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, fans were kept well-fed with content throughout the week.

Other than the releases, were star kids who throned the headlines all week with Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh earning praises from her father on red carpets. Along with Shiloh, her sister Zahara also made headlines as she got accepted into Spelman College in Atlanta. Continue scrolling to find out what went on in Hollywood this week.

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson breakup

On Saturday, reports about Kim K and her beau Pete Davidson's split started circling the internet. Sources claim that the couple parted ways due to there being a great distance between them as the SNL alum has recently moved to Australia to film his new project while Kim stays in the US. Neither of the two has confirmed their split yet.

Khloe Kardashian welcomes her baby boy

While her sister's relationship goes through a storm, Khloe Kardashian had her second baby, via surrogate. The Good American founder welcomed her son with ex-partner Tristan Thompson. Khloe's reps confirmed the news and called the birth of her child a "blessing." Back in November, the baby was conceived and soon after Thompson's paternity scandal broke out. Khloe took on the responsibility of the child and decided to raise the child while co-parenting with Tristan.

Lady Gaga joins Joker 2 cast

Perhaps, one of the most ground-breaking news of the week was DC's revelation that Gaga is joining Joaquin Phoenix on the next sequel of the Oscar-winning film. The studio unveiled a short teaser clip for the film in which an animation of the two actors dancing to Cheek to Cheek by Louis Armstrong played on as the release date for the project was also announced. Joker: Folie à Deux is set to premiere on October 4, 2024.

Kevin Spacey gets fined USD 31 million

For alleged sexual misconduct that occurred behind the scenes of the Netflix White House drama, Kevin Spacey has been ordered to pay the production company of House of Cards, MRC, up to USD 31 million. After being accused of sexually assaulting young men, including a production assistant, the actor was fired from the show during its sixth season.

Ana de Armas earns support from Marilyn Monro Estate

Following the release of the highly anticipated biopic of Marilyn Monroe, Blonde, netizens came after Ana de Armas and criticised her accent in the film. Armas is a Cuban-Spanish actress who took months of lessons to mask her heavy accent but some fans were still dissatisfied. To protect the actress, the Marilyn Monroe Estate came forward and released a statement underlining the actress' ability to take on the difficult role and blowing everyone away with her transformation.

ALSO READ Nicola Peltz pours out her heart in emotional note amid rumours of feud with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham