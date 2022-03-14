Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: Kim, Pete make it Instagram official, Bennifer cuddle in Marry Me MV and more

A week like any other in Hollywood, doses of crazy with pangs of excitement. This past week, Hollywood saw a roller coaster wave of drama and glamour as Kanye West released his infamous music video for Easy which filmed a caricature of him burying ex Kim Kardashian's recent romance Pete Davidson alive. Besides the drama, many celebs came forward in support of Ukraine in the ongoing war with Russia.

On March 8, Hollywood celebrated International Women's Day while many posted on their respective social media accounts and honoured the women in their lives, others chose to let their actions speak louder than their words. All-in-all Hollywood was up and running this past week at its fastest. Scroll down further to catch up on all that went down in Hollywood this past week.

Kim Kardashian goes Instagram official with Pete Davidson

In an exciting turn of events, the KKW mogul posted her first couple photo on Instagram with Pete Davidson in a series of blurry snaps that radiated pure happiness from the couple. Kim who filed for divorce from ex Kanye West in February 2021 after six years of marriage was declared legally single on March 4 and after a week of enjoying her singledom, the KUWTK alum made her relationship with SNL cast member Pete Davidson Instagram official.

Check out her post below:

Bridgerton season 2 releases official trailer

The highly anticipated Netflix original series Bridgerton is coming back with its second season. On March 9, Netflix released the first official trailer of the series. Fans are eager to watch the seemingly tangled love affair of Lord Anthony Bridgerton played by Jonathan Bailey with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), both beauties from India. Season 2 of the series is set to premiere on March 25.

Check out Bridgerton Season 2 trailer below:

Gigi Hadid extends material support to Ukraine

Following the footsteps of fellow runway model Mica Argannaraz, Gigi announced on her Instagram that she would be donating all her Fall Fashion Week 2022 earnings to help the country of Ukraine which is going through a crisis right now as Russia vigorously attacks its people. Gigi also in her post shed light on the similar plight that is being suffered by Palestine and urged her audience to help these crisis-stricken countries.

Ben Affleck stars in Jennifer Lopez's music video

Nothing could have made fans happier than the moment when they realised that Ben Affleck had made a secret cameo on Jennifer Lopez's new music video for her Ballad remix of the song Marry Me. While Affleck's face is never seen in the video, the two are seen goofing around in bed and cuddling adorably. Fans noticed that the mysterious man in the video looked awfully similar to the actor and soon they were sure that the suspected figure was none other than Ben Affleck himself.

Check out Bennifer in the Marry Me music video below:

Power of the dog wins best film at BAFTA 2022

On March 13, the 75th British Academy Film Awards took place after a year of virtual hiatus and fans went rabid with excitement as the Zendaya starrer sci-fi adventure Dune dominated with multiple wins and the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer western blockbuster Power of the Dog took home the best film honour and the director of the film Jane Campion earned a nod in the best director category.

