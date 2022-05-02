Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: Kim & Pete make their red carpet debut, The Batman 2 confirmed and more

Another week passed by in Hollywood and we can say that it was better than most. With numerous law proceedings and some releases to note, Hollywood was pretty chipper this week. The internet was all over the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case, with many shifting their tables onto Depp's side while a few others, who await the verdict of the jury, stay unbiased.

Meanwhile, this week was a shocker as not one wedding or engagement ringed our doors. Since the beginning of the year, Hollywood has had a wedding frenzy on its head as celebrities are either getting married or promising each other to get married in the future. Though couples did glamorize our week, the industry held off on the love. Scroll down further to walk through a quick recap of what went down in Hollywood this week.

Kim Kardashian makes red carpet debut with her arm handle

Fans were ecstatic on Saturday as the KKW mogul walked down the red carpet of the 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner with none-other-than new beau Pete Davidson beside her. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in early March and has since kept their romance rather private. For the first time, the pair attended an event as the two walked the carpet together.

Amber Heard's public image takes a hit

While the proceedings of Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp's lawsuit are underway, the actress who had immense public favour at the start of the trial has taken a huge hit to her image. Fans and spectators alike have largely been siding with Depp on the matter and to make things worse for the actress, as many as 2 million people have signed a petition against her which demands that she be taken off the Aquaman sequel.

James Corden quits

Fans were shocked when the Late Late Show host James Corden announced that he would be leaving the show by next year. The host had worked on the show for the last 8 years and had made a significant place for himself in the industry. Giving many iconic ideas to the show such as the Carpool Karaoke segment as well as the Fill Your Guts segment which became popularly loved by fans around the world.

The Batman returns

Perhaps the highlight of the week was when Warner Bros confirmed the sequel of Robert Pattinson's The Batman at the CinemaCon 2022. Fans had been looking forward to the announcement as some were worried about the film and its future with the DCU. Warner Bros also announced that director Matt Reeves will be reprising his position in the production process.

Joe Alwyn finally addresses Grammy win with girlfriend Taylor Swift

In a recent interview, Joe Alwyn who is otherwise quite evasive when it comes to relationship details opened up about his Grammy win with Taylor Swift and called the award a "ridiculous bonus." The actor contributed to Taylor Swift's Folklore and Evermore albums as he went by the alias William Bowery in the credits of the song though later Swift did reveal Bowery's real identity to her fans.

