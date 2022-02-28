Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: Kimye drama escalates, Britney Spears bags huge deal and more

With the world under a blanket of chaos and uncertainty, Hollywood too was not quite right in its step this past week. From more Kanye West allegations and drama to bouts of laughs with the three Spidermen recreating the iconic imposter meme, this past week Hollywood was certainly a mix of sweet and sour. Scroll down further to get a quick crash course on what went down in Hollywood in the last week.

More Kanye West bizarre statements

Following Kim Kardashian's new statements to the court of law in which she detailed the "emotional distress" caused to her and her loved ones due to Ye's public outbursts and constant rants online about their personal matters, the Yeezy founder in return deemed Kim's petitions as invalid since according to Kanye and his attorney she cannot prove that the posts came from Kanye himself.

Recreating memes

Perhaps the most iconic moment to ever happen on the internet was when the Spidermen triplet, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland reenacted the viral cartoon meme of the three Spideys pointing at each other utterly confused. Sony released the legendary moment on their social media as they promoted the opening of pre-orders for the home video release of Spiderman: No Way Home.

Check out the three actors recreating the iconic meme below:

The Kardashians are back

On February 22, the first trailer for the highly anticipated Hulu series The Kardashian dropped and all fans lost their breath for 30 secs. The half-minute trailer teased everything from Kourtney and Travis Barker's October engagement to Kim Kardashian's Saturday Night Live performance behind-the-scenes. For the unversed, the series is set to premiere on April 14.

Check out The Kardashians trailer below:

Britney cracking big deals

The pop sensation Britney Spears has reportedly been making some huge money moves as on Tuesday the news about the Toxic singer signing a USD 15 million dollar deal broke out and fans were ecstatic. Britney has signed this deal for her upcoming tell-all memoir which will seemingly dig deeper into her life in and out of her conservatorship.

Sean Penn goes to war-struck Ukraine

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, reports came out about Sean Penn, a two-time Academy Award winner, flying to Ukraine for shooting a documentary on the actual circumstances of the crisis-stricken country. Penn has been filming the documentary since November and has interviewed Ukranian military personnel as well. Even though it has not been declared when the documentary will be released, it is known that Penn is filming it for Vice.

