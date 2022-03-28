Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: Kylie changes her newborn's name, Kim reveals Pete's tattoo and more

In a matter of a week, the industry takes wide turns on a journey to nowhere. More birthdays, many anniversaries and an added spice of controversies. Although this week was tamer than most days with the Californian celebs, it was still not chill as Bridgerton season 2 dropped, things quickly turned steamy and the internet was once again lit on fire. Scroll down further to swipe through to find out all that occurred in Hollywood this week.

Kylie strikes off Wolf

In a shocking revelation on her Instagram stories, Kylie Jenner disclosed that she and partner Travis Scott had decided that her newborn son was no longer named Wolf. She announced the news and informed fans to not use the name anymore and justified that it did not "feel like it was him."

Megan Markle launches her first podcast

Delivering delight news, on Thursday, Megan Markle announced that The Archewell Audio collaboration with Spotify that Markle and husband Prince Harry had introduced two years had finally landed a name, Archetypes. The podcast is said to be hosted by Markle herself and will be a series that will investigate the labels that try to hold women back.

Priyanka Chopra exudes desi pride

On Thursday, Priyanka hosted the pre-Oscars event that celebrated South Asian excellence with Mindy Kaling and more. In a post on Instagram, the Indian actress honoured her roots and expressed how proud she was that this year the event honoured the 10 South Asian Oscar nominees. She declared, "The future of entertainment is looking bright."

Kim reveals Pete Davidson's adorable tattoo for her

The internet went crazy when on March 27, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram story and posted a glimpse of Pete Davidson's 'My girl is a lawyer' tattoo which she previously teased on The Ellen Degeneres Show. Kim and Pete have been more open about their romance since the KKW mogul was declared legally single and fans are indeed not complaining.

Sean Penn threatens to smelt his Oscar trophies

Sean Penn supported host Amy Schumer's proposal of having the President of Ukraine at the Oscars ceremony this year to show their solidarity with the country in this time of crisis. Though he took it a step further and announced that if the Academy does not take into account this important step, all actors should boycott the event and marked that he would smash the two golden statues that he has earned in protest if the 2022 event snubs the Ukrainian president.

