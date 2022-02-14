Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: Kylie welcomes newborn, Kardashians back in action, Adele makes baby plans

This past week Hollywood has been on fire, from baby news to the latest releases, the second week of February has surprised us all. We are up and ready to give a sneak peek at all that went down in Hollywood this past week. So buckle up and do not forget to keep yourself hydrated because it's gonna be a bumpy ride. Scroll down further to find out who made the list this week.

Kylie Jenner welcomes baby no. 2

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul announced the arrival of her baby on her Instagram account and captioned the post, "2/2/22" with a blue heart attached to it indicating that the baby was a boy. Later in the week, Kylie also revealed the name of her son as she simply posted on her story in big bold letters, "Wolf webster."

KUWTK 2.0

The much-awaited trailer of the Kard-Jen clan show, The Kardashians, was launched on February 7 on the official Instagram page of the show. Fans of KUWTK were left to fend for themselves after the end of the iconic reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians after its 20th season in 2020. The revamped new show is expected to come out on April 14.

Check out the trailer for The Kardashians below:

Adele talks baby planning

After sparking engagement rumours with her boyfriend Rich Paul, a sports agent, Adele fanned some baby flames. On her visit to sets of The Graham Norton Show, Adele while announcing that she would definitively be resuming her Las Vegas residency in 2022 she also revealed her plans for a baby in 2023 and said, "It is absolutely 100 per cent happening this year [the residency]. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!"

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift reunite on a new track

The Perfect singer shocked all of Hollywood when on the night of the Brit Awards 2022, he abruptly announced his single that was dropping the next day featuring his longtime friend Taylor Swift. Fans went rabid on hearing the news and were over the moon on the day of the release of the music video of The Joker and The Queen.

Check out the music video below:

Euphoria couple confirms off-screen romance

In an Instagram story, Dominic Fike who essays the role of Eliot in the ground-breaking HBO blockbuster series Euphoria confirmed the rumours about his supposed off-screen romance with Hunter Schafer who plays the character of Jules in the series. In the snap, the couple was seemingly happy as they locked lips with each other.

ALSO READ Rihanna REVEALS who found out about her pregnancy before she announced the news; Jokes ‘they were all shocked’