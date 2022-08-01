Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: Will Smith posts apology, Ben tears up at dinner with Jennifer and more

This week Hollywood was rather quaint with most celebs retreating to calmer waters for a much-needed break. Though news about Johnny Depp's first official art collection selling out in hours did make the headlines. Additionally, the release of Marilyn Monroe's biopic Blonde starring an identical Ana de Armas gave netizens some excitement.

While on the topic of releases, an announcement about the highly anticipated next season of The Summer I Turned Pretty commencing shoots made fans even more eager to watch the second season. Scroll down further to check out what went down in Hollywood this week.

Will Smith makes an apology video

Shocking all, a few days ago, Will Smith posted an apology video addressing his altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022. For those who forgot, in March at the Academy Awards, Smith smacked Rock on the face while he was presenting an award. In his video, Smith put on a brave face and apologized to Rock, who he revealed was not ready to talk to the actor as of yet. Smith also said his sorry to Rock's family and his fellow nominees at the show and lastly promised to work on himself.

Ben Affleck to return as Batman

Jason Momoa was not able to keep the secret as earlier this week the actor posted snaps with Ben Affleck on the sets of his upcoming film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. With his reveal, Momoa confirmed that Ben would be returning to the DCU as Batman in the upcoming sequel.

Oppenheimer first look

Christopher Nolan's latest masterpiece has been the talk of the town since the release of its explosive poster. This week, the director unveiled the first teaser of the film on YouTube live with it continuously playing for hours on a loop. The monochrome grading of the teaser gave it Nolan's authentic vibe alongside releasing the first look of Cillian Murphy as the main lead.

Ben Affleck tears up

While on a dinner date in Paris to celebrate Jennifer Lopez's 53rd birthday, Ben Affleck was spotted breaking down as he shed tears while pouring his heart out to his newlywed wife Jennifer Lopez. Later, JLo was seen cradling her husband as she reassured him and by the end of it the two were once again smiling and laughing.

