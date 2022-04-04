Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock, Troy Kotsur's historic Oscar win and more

Another week, another big Hollywood storm. Although the week was filled with many delights from Harry Style's new release to everyone collectively awe-ing Zeke Smith's adorable proposal to his longtime boyfriend Nico Santos on stage at the GLAAD Media Awards, nothing could compare to the highlight that stole everyone's attention during the whole week, The Slap.

For those unversed, at the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith surprised everyone when he decided to go up to the stage and slap presenter Chris Rock after he made questionable remarks about the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's autoimmune disease. Hollywood will surely be shaken up by the incident for a long while. Scroll down further to get a quick rundown of all that happened this past week in the industry.

The Slap

Though the incident has surprised all, it was certainly the most memorable Oscar moment of all time. Following the altercation, Will Smith went on to win the Best Actor honour at the ceremony for his exceptional performance in King Richard, but the joy was short-lived as industry A-listers were quick to condemn Smith for his appalling actions as the show was broadcasting live. Jim Carrey, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and more have come forward to stand with Chris Rock and condoned Smith's rash decisions.

Troy Kotsur's historic win

With CODA taking home 3 wins at the Oscars 2022, the night was indeed not a total disaster. In a history-making win, Troy Kotsur became the first deaf male person to receive an Academy Award for acting as he was honoured with the Best Supporting Actor nod. On receiving his award, the actor gave a powerful and inspiring speech, thanking his cast and crew alongside his family while he even called his father "my hero" as he signed a touching anecdote.

Spy Kids are back

For every 2000s kid, this might have been a dream that Netflix has so graciously taken over. The Spy Kids franchise was one of the most famous movie series among the gen-z kids, and now the platform has stepped up to reboot the franchise for the younger generations in collaboration with the creator of the original Spy Kids movie, Robert Rodriguez.

More of Kanthony CONFIRMED

In a recent interview, after several attempts to tease a Kate and Anthony return in Bridgerton season 3, Simone Ashley who plays the role of Kate Sharma in the series confirmed that the pair will be back for more sweet happily-married bliss in the next season. The latest edition of the Netflix original has taken the world by storm as the show reaches newer heights with its audience count and fans fall in love with yet another Bridgerton couple.

Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller call it quits

In a rather less joyous tune, it was recently reported that Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller had ended their relationship due to having difficult working schedules which made it hard for them to see each other. The couple had made their relationship public not long ago when they attended the 2022 SAG Awards together where Garfield won the best actor honour.

