Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Adele talks divorce, Kourtney dreamy proposal, Penn Badgley on his GG role

It has been a big week in Hollywood like any other. And ​​it is again that time of the week when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who made a noise in Hollywood. From the latest updates in Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s romance to Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara’s sweet tribute to her mom, scroll down to see the biggest drama that went down this week.

Penn Badgley deems his Gossip Girl character as the worst

Speaking to Esquire about his recently released show You season 3, Penn Badgley opened up about his character Joe Goldberg and compared it to Dan Humphrey of Gossip Girl, which he also played. At one point, Penn stated that his GG character Dan may have been even more “villainous” than Goldberg--the stalker/serial killer he plays in You.

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara shared her Oscars dress

Angelina Jolie attended The Eternals premiere this week with 5 of her kids, and her 16-year-old daughter Zahara took this opportunity to pay tribute to her mom’s style and rocked one of her old dresses! At the MCU film premiere, Zahara was seen wearing the Elie Saab gown that Angelina wore to the 2014 Oscars.

Adele called her divorce “overdue”

Adele appeared on ​​Heart Radio and spoke to Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston about her divorce. She said "It was overdue. It was exhausting, it was really hard work but I was able to take the time that I needed, which isn't a given for everyone, I'm very aware of that. The more and more you put it off, the worse and worse it gets and I had been putting it off anyway for years before... now I am chilled as anything. So I'd say it's worth it, you know treading through all of that poo is worth it," Hello singer said.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged!

After months of dating and showing off their PDA, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced their engagement on Monday this week. Travis’ proposal involved a massive heart-shaped shape of roses with glass candles on the beach. While Kourtney and Travis stood right in the centre of that rose heart as he popped the ring.

Gal Gadot broke her silence on Joss Whedon claims

Addressing Joss Whedon’s alleged misdemeanour on sets of Justice League, Gadot told Elle: “Oh, I was shaking trees as soon as it happened. And I must say that the heads of Warner Brothers, they took care of it.... Going back to the sense of righteousness that I have...you’re dizzy because you can’t believe this was just said to you. And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people. I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it’s not okay.”