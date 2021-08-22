Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Angelina Jolie makes IG debut, Scarlett Johansson welcomes baby & more

It has been a big week in Hollywood like any other. And ​​it is again that time of the week when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who made a noise in Hollywood. From drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to the latest updates from new Hollywood babies, scroll down to see the biggest drama that went down this week.

Angelina Jolie made Instagram debut for a cause

Angelina Jolie made her Instagram account yesterday and used the platform to speak up about the plight of Afghan girls amid the crisis in Kabul. With her very first post on the platform, she has opened up about a letter that was sent to her by an Afghan teenage girl while Afghanistan is “losing their ability to communicate on social media.”

Selena Gomez explained millennial lingo to co stars Steve Martin and Martin Short

Selena Gomez recently spoke to Elle USA about her relationship with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. During the chat, Gomez looked back at how she explained Cardi B’s WAP song to Steve Martin and Martin Short! Selena also stated that “They became my uncles,” and that she loved working with older actors!

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcomed baby

Scarlett Johansson’s rep Marcel Pariseau recently confirmed that the Black Widow star and husband Colin Jost, recently welcomed their first baby together! Johansson and Jost married in a small ceremony in October 2020. After two years of dating, the couple got engaged in May 2019.

Lizzo broke down over mean comments

The singer addressed the hate she received over her new song Rumours and taking to Instagram Live this week, the singer emotionally said: “On the days I feel I should be the happiest…. I feel so down. Like, I hurt so hard.” “People saying s*** about me that just doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat-phobic, and it’s racist and it’s hurtful. If you don’t like my music, cool. If you don’t like ‘Rumors’ the song, cool. But a lot of people don’t like me because of the way I look…”

Johnny Depp was allowed to file lawsuit against ex Amber Heard

Johnny Depp scored a major victory this week against ex-wife Amber Heard as her plea to dismiss his USD 50 million defamation suit against her following the UK libel case verdict was denied. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Fairfax County Chief Judge Penney Azcarate rejected Heard's motion to dismiss the case which will now proceed to a trial next year.