Hollywood Newsmakers Of  The Week: The Batman first look revealed, Sophie Turner's pregnancy & Oscars 2020

One of the busiest weeks in Hollywood has come to an end and may we say that it was quite an eventful. From major releases and news to the Oscars, it was an exciting one. While some went on to make history, others made headlines for various reasons. The day of love, Valentine's Day, was also celebrated widely and undoubtedly it was a mush fest on social media.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at the biggest newsmakers of Hollywood in this last week:

Robert Pattinson as The Batman revealed

Director Matt Reeves got us all hyped up with the actor's first look as the Caped Crusader in the Batsuit as he dropped it during the week. Taking to his Twitter page, Matt shared the look test of Pattinson as Batman thus revealing the Batsuit, in the process. Apart from the logo and batsuit, Pattison's jawline was a hot topic for discussion on social media. Haven't seen it yet? Check it out below:

Billie Eilish croons to James Bond theme song

All of 18, Billie Eilish joined the ranks of Adele, Sam Smith as she became the youngest singer to give us a soul-stirring track that perfectly complements the thrilling tone of the James Bond film titled No Time To Die. The song successfully captures the mood of the film with a number of instruments coming together to create a perfect background to Eilish’s electro-pop sound and vocals. The Grammy winner dropped the track on Valentine's Day.

Sophie Turner pregnant?

Several media reports have been doing the rounds that Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together. According to Just Jared, multiple sources confirmed to the outlet that Sophie Turner is indeed pregnant. The actress is also reportedly making sure to wear the right clothes so as to not reveal the big news.

Jennifer Aniston turns 51

Yes, you heard that right. The 'Friends' alum turned a year older and celebrated the day with her closest pals. The actress, who is proving age is just a number, took to Instagram to thank her friends and fans who showered her with birthday wishes. Jen thre her birthday bash at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles which saw her close friends in attendance, but former lover Brad Pitt was missing in action.

Oscars 2020

The biggest night for Hollywood was full of high fashion, glam and drama. History was made at the 92nd Academy Awards as Korean director Bong Joon Ho's film Parasite became the first non-english film ever to win Best Picture. Memorable and fleeting moments from Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, Brad Pitt and Renee Zellweger made the night a special one.

