Hollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez go Insta official; Prince Harry announces memoir

From new album releases to casting announcements to major royal family news, a lot happened this week. While Prince Harry announced publishing a tell-all memoir, another huge development was also Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled romance going Instagram official.

Take a look at the Hollywood newsmakers of the week below:

Bennifer is back and Insta-official

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck confirmed their romance on social media as JLo took to Instagram to share a cosy photo with Affleck in her birthday post. The duo was seen kissing during their birthday getaway in France.

Prince Harry announces his memoir

Prince Harry made a surprising announcement as he gave an official statement confirming that he will have a tell-all memoir releasing next year. As per CNN, in his statement, Prince Harry mentioned that he's writing the book not as a prince but as the person he has become now.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's custody case gets a new development

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce case headed for a twist as Jolie received a minor victory as she won the appeal to remove Judge John Ouderkirk from the case. On Friday, the second district court of appeal agreed with the actress' appeal that Judge Ouderkirk did not sufficiently disclose business relationships with Pitt’s attorneys.

Black Panther 2 added Michaela Coel to its cast

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made a major casting announcement as I May Destroy You star Michaela Coel came on board for an undisclosed role. As per fan speculations, Coel could have been cast as an X-Men character in the film.

Kanye West reunited with Jay-Z for new song after years

Kanye West recently organized a major album listening event for Donda in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz stadium. One track from the album particularly made fans go crazy and it was, West's collab with Jay-Z after over five years.

