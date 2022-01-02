Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Bennifer’s secret wedding, Shawmila’s IG detox, potential Bieber baby & more

It has been a big week in Hollywood like any other. And ​​it is again that time of the week when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who made a noise in Hollywood. From the passing of Hollywood veteran to Hugh Jackman and Amanda Seyfried being struck by COVID--Scroll down to see the biggest drama that went down this week.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello aka Shawmila take social media detox following split

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello aka Shawmila both took a social media detox after their recent split which came as a shock following their 2 years of romance and a lifetime as friends.

Kanye West buys “teardown” house right in front of ex Kim Kardashian’s

Rapper Ye reportedly “jumped at the opportunity of buying teardown house” in front of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s. The Donda singer’s intention is only to remain close to the family and his kids.

Bennifer already planning wedding?

According to US Weekly, the duo has already started planning their wedding after their much-awaited reunion in April 2021. According to an insider, Ben and Jen want an "intimate, but immaculate" wedding as “both Ben and Jen want their wedding to be an elaborate statement of their love story for their friends and family.”

Hailey and Justin Bieber planning to expand the family

An insider close to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently spoke to US Weekly and shared that the young couple is gearing up to expand their family soon. “Babies are definitely on the brain. They both feel like it’s their destiny to have kids together and they are definitely ready.”

Betty White passes away

Legendary Hollywood veteran passed away on Friday December 31st just days before her 100th birthday on January 17th. The Golden Girls alum was mourned by several celebrities, former co-stars and fans on social media and will be deeply missed.