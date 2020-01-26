Hollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Brad & Jen's epic reunion, BTS to make history at Grammys & Taylor gets real

From the SAG Awards which had all its eyes on it to disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial, Hollywood saw a mix of high's and low's.

It is again that time of the week when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who made a noise in Hollywood. From the SAG Awards which had all its eyes on it to disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial, the West saw a mix of high's and low's. It also seemed like a week of reunions as former husband and wife Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston finally had an epic reunion at the SAG Awards. Not just that, Channing Tatum and girlfriend Jessie J also got back together after a brief split.

Check out the Hollywood newsmakers of the week:

Brad and Jen break the Internet

Former lovers Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston sent the Internet into a tizzy when pictures of their adorable reunion at the SAG Awards surfaced. The exes finally had a public reunion and the paparazzi made sure to capture the memorable moment. Post Brad's win, the two met backstage and were all smiles as they greeted one another. We couldn't help but notice how Pitt refused to leave Aniston's hand.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J make it official!

The actor and singer found their way back to each other after a reported split. Channing Tatum and Jessie J, who have been dating since over a year, reunited after their brief breakup and made sure that the world knows. The couple indulged in social media PDA and also made their red carpet debut. All's good in the hood!

BTS to make history at Grammys

Trust BTS to wow you and one will never be left disappointed. BTS will make history on 26 January as the Bangtan boys will officially be performing at the Grammys 2020. The prestigious music award show will see RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and V perform on the Grammys stage as the first Korean band ever. The BTS Army is waiting to make another hashtag trend.

Taylor Swift gets real

The 'Lover' singer admitted in her new Netflix documentary Miss Americana about her eating disorders. Taylor Swift got brutally hoest about how she would feel fat or how someone would say she looks pregnant in photos. This led to some real struggle with food and changed her relationship with food.

Harvey Weinstein's rape trial begins

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, who has hundreds of allegations of rape, sexual misconduct and harassment to his name, faced some women in court as his rape trial began. From actresses to make up artists, Harvey Weinstein's list of female victims has been endless. Six of them will be testifying which include Mimi Haleyi, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra,Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff and Lauren Young.

