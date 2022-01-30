Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Brad Pitt dating rumours, Kanye’s new claims, Priyanka & Nick’s parenthood

It has been a big week in Hollywood like any other. And ​​it is again that time of the week when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who made a noise in Hollywood. From new feuds between Kanye West and ex Kim Kardashian to Kylie Jenner’s potential baby girl--Scroll down to see the biggest drama that went down this week.

Brad Pitt dating rumours

This week Brad Pitt sparked romance rumours with Swedish singer Lykke Li. While reports suggested that the actor was dating Li, it has now been reported by a Page Six source that the news is not true. The insider informed that while Pitt has previously met Li, there's nothing going on between them and that they haven't met in the last two years.

Kylie Jenner having another girl?

Sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner may have seemingly revealed the gender of Kylie Jenner’s impending 2nd baby! While the sisters were out shopping in California, Daily Mail caught Kendall and Khloe FaceTiming their mom, Kris Jenner, while looking at baby dolls in pink outfits. Now, nothing is confirmed yet but one could easily take this as a sign that Kylie’s second baby is going to be a girl!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make changes

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reportedly made their home baby-friendly before bringing their newborn baby home. The couple ​​welcomed their first baby together via surrogacy and announced the same on social media. According to People, a source close to the duo has informed that Nick and Priyanka are ready for the new challenge and have been eager about embracing parenthood and made many changes around their house to welcome their new family member.

Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian

Kanye West said in a recent tell-all interview that Kim Kardashian is attempting to "antagonise" him after their divorce and dragged Pete Davidson into the conflict. The rapper, 44, told Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee that he was outraged when Kardashian, 41, kissed Davidson, 28, during a Saturday Night Live segment in October 2021, when she hosted for the first time.

Julia Fox introduces new couple name for her and Kanye West

Kanye West and Julia Fox's romance has been heating up with each passing day and after making their red carpet debut, the couple seems to have also declared their nickname. Julia took to Instagram to share photos from their recent appearance at the Paris Fashion Week and introduced their couples' name as "Juliye" which is similar to the one shared by the rapper and his former wife, Kim Kardashian as Kimye.