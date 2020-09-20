Hollywood Newsmakers of Week: Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston reunion, Kanye peeing on Grammys trophy & BTS

From Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's jaw-dropping reunion to Kanye West peeing on Grammys trophy and all things BTS, here are the biggest newsmakers of the week.

Another week comes to an end and it was quite a dramatic week! If we are being honest, there were all kinds of screams this week. We joined fans in the screamfest as we watched Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston get "flirty" during the reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Just as we were wrapping our heads around it, we were greeted to a false alarm that baby ZiGi (Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's daughter) has arrived. The week turned a tad horrific when the video of Kanye West peeping on the prestigious Grammy Award trophy popped up on our timeline.

So, if you've missed these juicy scoops, we're here to help you catch up!

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunion:

The year 2020 will be remembered for various things, including two iconic Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunions. Months after the exes crossed paths at the SAG Awards 2020, Brad and Jen joined a slew of A-listers, including Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, John Legend and Sean Penn where they took on the roles of high school students Brad Hamilton (Brad) and Linda Barrett (Jennifer). Before they could even get down to reading, Brad asked, "Hi, Aniston. How you doing?" to which Jennifer said, "Hi Pitt. Good honey, how are you?" Pitt responded, "I'm alright." This was enough to cause a social media meltdown.

Read more here: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston get flirty as the former has an erotic dream during Fast Times table read

Kanye West peeing on Grammys Trophy:

Kanye West left the internet in shock when he shared a video of peeing on his Grammy trophy. The American rapper, in a series of tweets, criticised his music label over ownership of rights to artisis' music when he posted the video and wrote, "Trust me… I WON’T STOP." He also shared pages of his music contract with the label and leaked the phone number of Forbes' editor.

Read more here: Kim Kardashian is 'holding onto her marriage' with Kanye West amidst rapper's recent Twitter meltdown?

Cardi B divorce:

In a shocking turn of events, rapper Cardi B filed for a divorce from her husband Offset. While it has been reported that Offset cheated on WAP hitmaker, she clarified that the couple had grown apart. As reported by Billboard, she hosted an Instagram Live and said, "The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that s--- that ever happened before. It's not because of cheating." She added, "I just got tired of f---ing arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I'd rather just leave."

Gigi Hadid's pregnancy:

Bella Hadid and Mohamed Hadid tipped off alarms that Gigi Hadid has welcomed her daughter. The supermodel is due this September and fans are keeping a close watch on every move that Hadid and Zayn Malik's families are making on social media. So when Papa Hadid penned an emotional note for his granddaughter, fans were convinced that baby ZiGi is here. However, Yolanda Hadid has assured that Gigi is yet to deliver.

Read more here: Mohamed Hadid pens an emotional letter to Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's daughter; Fans convinced baby ZiGi is here

BTS:

BTS has been all over our timelines this week. From BTS singer V's mixtape, KTH1, being teased on In The Soop BTS ver episode to Jungkook's mute YouTube live giving birth to speculations that he is also working on a mixtape and the Bangtan Boys' performances of Dynamite have caught ARMY's attention. However, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook left everyone sobbing when they delivered moving speeches at the National Youth Day.

Read more here: BTS deliver inspiring speech for National Youth Day at Blue House; Hand over time capsule to be opened in 2039

We'll be back next week for another roundup! Until then, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Share your comment ×