Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Britney’s conservatorship ENDS, Angelina Jolie & The Weeknd spark rumours

It has been a big week in Hollywood like any other. And ​​it is again that time of the week when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who made a noise in Hollywood. From the latest updates in Britney Spears’ conservatorship to Angelina Jolie’s rumoured new romance, scroll down to see the biggest drama that went down this week.

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit

This week, THR reported that the MCU actress and Disney reached a settlement in their explosive Black Widow lawsuit. Both Johansson and the studio confirmed it in a statement, Scarlett expressed her happiness and said, "I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney." However, no details of the settlement were revealed.

Britney Spears gets freedom from conservatorship

This week’s biggest victory was when Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears was suspended from his daughter's controversial conservatorship after 13 long years. After hearing arguments from both sides, the LA Superior Court Judge agreed that it was in Britney's "best interest" to suspend Jamie as the conservator of her estate and finances.

Justin and Hailey Bieber wedding anniversary

The iconic couple celebrated 3 blissful years of togetherness and 2 years of marriage this week!

If you didn’t know the Biebers’ history, the couple first tied the know in a New York City courthouse back on 30th September 2018. On 30th September 2019, the couple officially had a big ceremony and celebrated their wedding in South Carolina.

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd sparked dating rumours again

The duo was spotted getting dinner in LA again, ​​and an insider told US Weekly, “Both Angie and Abel are telling people that they are just friends, but those who know them think something romantic is going on.” They also said that The Weeknd “is in awe of” the humanitarian.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry borrowed Taylor Swift’s security

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently visited New York for Global Citizen Live and the duo reportedly was assisted by pop icon Taylor Swift’s security team! According to The Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess sought protection from Taylor's bodyguards on their trip and even had her head of security with them at all times.