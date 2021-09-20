Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Britney Spears engagement, MET & VMAs style, Hailey Bieber on nasty rumours

It has been a big week in Hollywood like any other. And ​​it is again that time of the week when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who made a noise in Hollywood. From new engagements to red carpet style at the 2021 MET Gala and VMAs, scroll down to see the biggest drama that went down this week.

Met Gala 2021

Pop culture's most famous faces descended on The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening to celebrate the fashion industry's party of the year: the Met Gala. The most talked-about looks from the night were pulled by--Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Amanda Gorman, Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and many more.

2021 MTV VMAs

The MTV VMAs returned to Brooklyn with performances by some of the biggest stars both old and new, with Lil Nas X taking home the top prize of Video of the Year. Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo were the other big winners of the night. The show also included performances by Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, Cyndi Lauper and more!

Britney Spears got engaged!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari surprised fans this week as they took to Instagram to confirm their engagement after four years of dating. The duo shared sweet videos and photos where Britney was seen flaunting her gorgeous diamond ring. The pop icon also had an amazing caption as she announced her engagement saying, "I can't f*****g believe it."

Prince Harry marked 37th birthday with a TIME cover with Meghan Markle

Harry, who turned 37 in the past week, featured alongside wife Meghan Markle, 40, as the couple spoke about their philanthropic work. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who controversially stepped down as royals in early 2020 — topped the “Icons” section of the list.

Hailey Bieber clarified claims that she’s being “mistreated” in her marriage

Hailey Bieber cleared the air about some rumours that were floating around. On the most recent episode of “4D With Demi Lovato,” the 24-year-old model discusses battling the rumours she hears about her three-year marriage to the 27-year-old pop star. “You have to know what the truth is behind everything. There are so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together,” she said as per Entertainment Tonight.