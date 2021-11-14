Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Britney Spears finally free, Taylor Swift’s RED takes over music scene

It has been a big week in Hollywood like any other. And ​​it is again that time of the week when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who made a noise in Hollywood. From the latest updates in Britney Spears’ conservatorship and to Kim Kardashian’s latest digs on her failed marriages--Scroll down to see the biggest drama that went down this week.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry return to the red carpet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walked the red carpet looking their absolute best as the couple attended the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala held at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on Wednesday, November 10 in New York City. The Duke wore a black tuxedo while Duchess Meghan was seen in a red gown, the pair also pinned up red poppies to their ensembles as a nod to Remembrance Day, which they are currently missing in London.

Hailey Bieber opened up about Justin’s sobriety journey

This week the supermodel opened up about her struggle to deal with Justin’s alcohol addiction and how it affected their marriage. She told the VS Voice podcast: “When I was talking before about working on a lot of stuff when we first got married, I think that was a part of it too. Looking back on times of drug use and being in some dark spaces and having to kind of go back there was extremely difficult.”

Taylor Swift releases her version of RED

After months of teasing, Taylor Swift finally dropped the Red (Taylor's Version) album which is her second re-recorded album after Fearless. Fans had been waiting for the Red album to release soon given that it consists of epic gems including the 10-minute track All Too Well. The album has collaborations with Blake Lively, Pete Davidson, Ed Sheeran and many many more artists.

Kim Kardashian trashes her marriages

At a friend’s wedding, the SKIMS founder was recorded saying: "I was a little bit confused because I haven't really figured out this marriage thing myself, so I don't know what kind of advice ... I'm gonna give to you guys tonight." She then continued to throw shade at her previous 3 marriages.

Britney Spears FREE of conservatorship

Britney Spears is rejoicing and thanking her fans after an L.A. court ended her 13-year conservatorship on Friday. “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever," the pop artist captioned an Instagram video of fans cheering outside the L.A. courtroom.