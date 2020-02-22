Hollywood Newsmakers of the week: BTS drops album, Justin Bieber’s moustache gone, Ben Affleck comes clean

From BTS’ latest album Map of the Soul: 7 to Justin Bieber’s controversial moustache, check out the biggest newsmakers of Hollywood in this last week.

It’s never a dull week in Hollywood. While the last few weeks were, beyond doubt, extremely busy because of the award season and all the drama that came with it, this week did not disappoint either. When it comes to delivering a steady supply of gossip and breaking news, the industry never disappoints. Apart from feeling the aftershocks of Valentine’s Day with Kim Kardashian’s drool-worthy get away with Kanye West, we saw many celebrities hogging the headlines for the spiciest reasons.

In case you missed any of it, here’s a look at the biggest newsmakers of Hollywood in this last week:

BTS released its latest album:

Certainly one of the biggest highlights of this week was BTS releasing their much-anticipated album Map of the Soul: 7 and the ARMY has never been happier. The album features 19 remarkably catchy songs with some of their best lyrics to date. And that wasn’t all, the K-pop and also treated their fans with their title song ON's Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima and it features RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook showing off their killer dance moves and we couldn’t get enough.

Jenna Dewan got engaged:

Jenna Dewan got engaged to her baby daddy Steve Kazee and announced the news with an adorable post on Instagram. In the post she also flaunted her massive diamond ring that will haunt us for at least the rest of the month, we just couldn’t take our eyes off it. Dewan is currently pregnant with her second child. This will be her first child with Kazee.

Ben Affleck opened up about life:

The actor, who has returned to the spotlight after a long break, did not shy away from baring his soul during his recent interviews. From talking about regretting his divorce with ex-wife Jennifer Garner to candidly discussing his struggle with alcohol abuse, the actor revealed it all. The actor is all set to hit the theatres with his upcoming film The Way Back in which he plays the role of a basketball coach dealing with addiction and we couldn’t be excited to see him on big screens.

Just Bieber said goodbye to his moustache:

After hogging the headlines for weeks, Just Bieber’s moustache is gone. Mustashio, as Justin refers to it, had a life of its own. It had lovers and haters and was even extensively trolled on social media but now it’s gone, apparently on a holiday. Justin Bieber announced the news with a picture on Instagram and wrote, “I shaved. MUSTASHIO went on holiday, but he will be back in due time,” he promised. While he seemed less than happy, his wife could not hide her excitement and wrote “yeeeeee” in the comment section, with a heart struck emoticon.

Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela came out as porn star:

23-year-old Mikaela Spielberg, the daughter of legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, revealed that she is starring in her solo porn videos. She told her father and mother, Kate Capshaw, about her career move over facetime and stated that they were intrigued, not upset. She also revealed that her fiancé, professional darts player Chuck Pankow, supported her decision.

Credits :YouTubeInstagram

