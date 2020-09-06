Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: BTS Hot 100 record, Justin raps Selena's name, Robert Pattinson has COVID 19

In this week's Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week, we look back at BTS attaining the top spot of Billboard's Hot 100 with Dynamite, Justin Bieber mouthing Selena Gomez's name in Popstar MV and Robert Pattinson testing positive for COVID 19.

Yet another Sunday, yet another round-up of all things Hollywood! Welcome back to yet another edition of Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week and we dive right into the biggest news of this week. This week began with MTV Video Music Awards 2020 taking place. With Lady Gaga crowned as the queen of the night with the most wins, BTS made history by winning all categories they were nominated for. Speaking of BTS, the K-Pop band hit a new high with Dynamite.

The Bangtan Boys' new all-English track debuted on the top of Billboard's Hot 100 making history. While the ARMY celebrated the achievement, movie lovers were in shock when news of Dwayne Johnson and Robert Pattinson testing positive for COVID-19 made headlines. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber filled in for Drake in a music video and mouthed Selena's name which caused an uproar on social media.

Another singer that left tongues wagging was Miley Cyrus. The singer opened up about her public split. On the movies front, No Time To Die dropped a new trailer and Brad Pitt had everyone's attention with his dating life. Without further ado, here are this week's biggest newsmakers.

- MTV VMAs 2020:

The Weeknd won the Video of the Year for his MV Blinding Lights at the MTV Video Music Awards 2020. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga won the Tricon Award, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration and Song of the Year. Taylor Swift bagged Best Director for The Man whereas BTS won Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Group, and Best Choreography.

Check out the complete winners' list here: MTV VMAs 2020 Winners: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd win big, BTS bags Best Pop; See Full List

- BTS makes history with Billboard Hot 100:

Just a day after they won four awards at the MTV VMAs, the Bangtan Boys were in tears when Billboard revealed the septet debuted on the top spot of the prestigious Hot 100 list with Dynamite. BTS became the first Korean act to top the list and the third band overall to have debuted right at the top spot. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook revealed they were emotional when they first learned about the achievement.

Check out BTS' first reactions here: BTS makes HISTORY as Dynamite debuts at No 1 on Billboard Hot 100; Bangtan Boys in tears after milestone

- Dwayne Johnson and Robert Pattinson test positive for COVID-19:

Dwayne Johnson took to social media to confirm that he and his family have been diagnosed with the virus. Sharing a video on Instagram, he said, "We're on the other end of it and no longer contagious. Thank God, we're healthy" but confessed that the results felt like a "kick in the gut." He added, "I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family." The Rock also said, "Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times."

Another high profile actor tested positive for COVID-19 this week was Robert Pattinson. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the Batman actor caught the virus. The actor was tested positive two days after he reunited with the team of Batman and began filming for the DC movie.

- Justin Bieber mouths lyrics about Selena Gomez:

Justin Bieber recently appeared in the video of Popstar. The song saw DJ Khaled and Drake reunite for "another one." While the rap us by Drake, the music video sees Justin Bieber filling in for Drake. One of the lines in the song has Drake singing about Selena Gomez. Given that Justin was mouthing the song, it appeared as though he was singing about it. This was enough to cause a frenzy on social media.

- Miley Cyrus on her divorce with Liam Hemsworth:

Apart from dropping jaws with her performance on Midnight Sky at the MTV VMAs, Miley caught everyone's attention when she opened up about her public divorce. Appearing on Joe Rogan Experience podcast, she said it "f**king sucked" to be in the spotlight during the divorce. "What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore. That’s okay, I can accept that. I can’t accept the villainizing and just all those stories," she said.

Read more here: Miley Cyrus says her public divorce with Liam Hemsworth 'f**king sucked': I can’t accept the villainizing

- Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski's romance:

The flames on Brad and Nicole's relationship caught more fire this week. While the couple is yet to address the rumours of their romance, the latest report claims Brad is helping Nicole get her big break in Hollywood. If that wasn't juicy enough, an Us Weekly report claims that the actor is prepared for Angelina Jolie to lash out for taking his new ladylove to their Château Miraval.

Read more about it here: Brad Pitt 'expected' Angelina Jolie to lash out for taking rumoured GF Nicole Poturalski to Chateau Miraval?

That's a wrap this week! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

