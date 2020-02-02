Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: BTS on James Corden Show, Fast 9 Trailer, Priyanka Chopra at Grammys 2020

Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: BTS had a busy week as they made their way to the Grammys 2020, iHeart Radio Live and The Late Late Night Show with James Corden. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Grammys 2020 outfit invited trolls.

It was a busy week in Hollywood. While Meghan Markle's "Megxit" continues to leave tongues wagging, there have been other news reports that have kept us on our toes. This week, Taylor Swift released her new documentary titled Miss Americana on Netflix. The singer sheds light on the struggles she went through as she climbed the ladder of success. Meanwhile, the Grammys 2020 took place and several moments made history. From BTS performing at the Grammys for the first time with Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish sweeping the big awards at the Grammys to Demi Lovato performing for the first time since her overdose, there were some memorable moments.

Apart from Grammys, Meghan Markle and Taylor Swift, here's a look at other moments and stars that were the Newsmakers of the Week:

Kobe Bryant's death:

In a tragic turn of events, Kobe Bryant along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna passed in a helicopter crash over the weekend. Several international celebrities including Jonas, Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Camila Cabello, and several international stars paid tribute to the Lakers star.

BTS on James Corden Show:

BTS made its way to three international shows - Grammys 2020, iHeart Radio Live and The Late Late Night Show With James Corden. While the Grammys and iHeart Radio show helped the fan understand more about the K-Pop band, the Late Late Night Show saw BTS play a game of hide and seek with Ashton Kutcher and host James Corden. Several moments left Twitter in splits.

Fast & Furious 9 Trailer:

After a long wait, Fast & Furious fans were treated to the Fast & Furious 9 trailer which finally revealed John Cena's role in the movie. If you haven't watched the trailer yet, watch it below because we are not going to spoiler his role in the movie.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Grammys:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropped jaws with her plunging Ralph and Russo gown as she accompanied her husband Nick Jonas at the Grammys 2020 red carpet. The outfit did not go down well with several people, including designer Wendell Rodricks.

Nikki Bella & Brie Bella pregnant:

The Bella twins are pregnant. Yes, WWE stars Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have announced they are pregnant and their due dates are hardly two weeks apart.

