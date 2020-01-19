Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: BTS' new single, Meghan & Harry lose HRH titles, Oscar nominations

Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: From BTS dropping their new single titled Black Swan to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's current stature in the British royal family and Selena Gomez's new tattoo, here are the biggest newsmakers of the week.

It is Sunday and it means it is time for Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week. Every weekend, we look back at the week it was in the world of Hollywood. Trailers released, movie announcements made, music video dropped and the scandals that made the headlines. This week was filled with almost everything. The Critics Choice Awards 2020 were announced, celebrating the best of performances from 2019. Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston joined Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow for a quick mini-Friends reunion.

However, there were a few other celebrities who made a louder noise than the others. Without further ado, here's a look at a few Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week:

BTS drops Black Swan:

After days of anticipation, BTS dropped their first single titled Black Swan this week from their upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7. Unlike their previous music videos, the new single sees BTS collaborate with MN Dance Company for an art film. The mesmerising music video has left the ARMY in awe. The band has also announced that they will be performing the song on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lose their HRH titles:

Amidst reports about Megxit, Queen Elizabeth II finalised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal split agreement. The new deal ripped off their His and Her Royal Highness titles. It has been revealed that Harry and Meghan will not receive public funds for duties carried out on behalf of their family. They will also have to repay $3 million spent on renovating their U.K. home. Read the Queen's statement below:

Selena Gomez's new tattoo:

She's rare and she's making sure she doesn't forget it with a new tattoo. Selena Gomez has got a new tattoo that reads Rare, celebrating her new album. The new tattoo is placed on her neck. Her new tattoo comes days after it was reported that she has a new tattoo commemorating her 2017 kidney transplant.

Oscar Nominations 2020:

And the Oscars (nomination) goes to... The Oscars nominations 2020 were announced this week. Joker bagged 11 nominations with Joaquin Phoenix nominated for Best Actor. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 1917 and The Irishman followed the DC themed movie in the nomination list. Check out the complete nomination list here: Oscars 2020 Nominations: Joker leads with 11 nods; Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson receive love

and Richard Madden in Russo Brothers series:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden are coming together for an Amazon Prime series by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers. Almost a year after Joe Russo confessed he was in talks with PeeCee for a non-MCU venture, the project was announced this week.

The week also witnessed the heartbreaking news of Dwayne Johnson's father Rocky Johnson's death make the headlines. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

